6 TV actors who left showbiz after getting fame; Bigg Boss 17 contestant Soniya Bansal, Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale and more

The entertainment industry can be unpredictable; while it offers many the chance to attain fame, it doesn't always give the satisfaction and peace they seek. As a result, some TV actors chose to leave the industry after reaching a level of recognition. Some pursued their passions in different fields, while others opted to concentrate on their personal lives or hobbies. Here’s a list of well-known TV celebrities who decided to step away from showbiz for various reasons.

6 TV actors who left showbiz after achieving fame

1- Soniya Bansal

Popularly known for her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Soniya Bansal recently revealed that she won't continue to be a part of the industry. Soniya has decided to choose a path of self-discovery, peace, and purpose. The actress has decided to prioritize her personal life. While speaking to ETimes TV, she shared, "Money, fame, popularity, I had it all. But what I didn’t have was peace." She explained how she wants to focus on herself and be a Life Coach and Spiritual Healer.

2- Anagha Bhosale

Anagha Bhosale, who rose to fame after playing the role of Nandini in Anupamaa, made headlines after she decided to quit TV. Her decision shocked many as she achieved immense fame after being a part of Anupamaa. The actress is a big devotee of Lord Krishna and has completely dedicated her life to devotion.

She is active on her Instagram and even changed her username to Radhika Gopi DD. Revealing the reason for quitting the industry, Anagha had said that the industry is filled with politics, unhealthy competition and the race to look good.

3- Somya Seth

Somya Seth's hit show, Navya, remains the audience's favorite. The show went off air long ago, but fans still remember Somya as Navya. After achieving massive success in the telly world, Somya left the industry after she got married to a US-based entrepreneur. However, after parting ways with her ex-husband in 2019, she became an estate agent. Somya, who was a mother to a son from her first marriage, tied the knot a second time in 2023. The actress is now expecting her second child with her second husband.

4- Mohena Kumari Singh

Mohena Kumari Singh shot to fame after she participated in the hit dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The video from her first audition went super viral after she revealed she's the Princess of Rewa. After pursuing her passion for dance, she played a pivotal role in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she left the industry after getting married in 2019. Mohena is a mother to two and continues to pursue her passion for dance while remaining away from the showbiz.

5- Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia, who appeared in many Television shows, shocked fans after she decided to step away. The actress decided to follow her real passion of becoming an entrepreneur. She shifted her focus from acting to Yoga and her cosmetics business. Aashka launched her makeup brand, which became a massive success. She moved to Goa with her husband and currently resides there. The former actress continues to operate her business from there.

6- Aditi Malik

Aditi Malik is a popular actor in the industry who has worked in several shows, including the hit sitcom, Shararat. She quit showbiz many years ago to follow her passion for becoming a Hotel owner. She owns multiple big restaurants and is successfully running them. Aditi was last seen on TV in 2012.

