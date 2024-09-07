7 Indian TV stars who did not give single-flop shows: Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, and others

Television stars are quite familiar with viewers of Indian homes. Actors and actresses from the small screen are giving tough competition to the Bollywood celebs in terms of popularity. Some TV actors have a flawless track record, never experiencing a flop in their entire TV career.

Securing lead roles and consistently delivering hit shows in this industry is no easy feat. Only a few people are able to make it to the top and maintain a streak of successful shows. These stars, driven by talent and hard work, have built a devoted fan base and sustained prosperous careers. Their performances have captivated audiences, making their shows household favorites and earning them critical acclaim.

But who are these actors? Let's scroll down and find out.

7 TV celebs who did not give a single flop

Here's a list of TV celebrities who haven't given a single flop show in their career.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari possesses timeless beauty and a successful career. Despite facing challenges in her personal life, she consistently delivered superhit shows. From Kasutii Zindagi Kay to Begusarai and Parvarish, she has delivered outstanding performances in successful shows. She has appeared in serials like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Main Hoon Aparajita, and is currently starring in Aapka Apna Zakir.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a trailblazer in the television industry, having made her mark with one of the longest-running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her portrayal of Akshara Singhania won the hearts of millions, and the show became a massive hit, running for over a decade. After leaving Yeh Rishta, Hina made a strategic move by participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, further increasing her popularity.

Advertisement

Hina's ability to pick the right projects, including her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has ensured her consistent success in an industry where flops are common.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta made his TV debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar. His role in the show propelled him to stardom. He later charmed audiences as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz, where his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna won hearts. The daily soap was again a huge hit among the masses.

After a break of 3-4 years, he made a comeback as Ram Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, reuniting with his former co-star Disha. His portrayal of Ram garnered immense acclaim, making headlines once again.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy first became a household name with her role as Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, it was her depiction of Sati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev that truly launched her career. Subsequently, her roles as Shivanya and Shivangi in Naagin seasons 1 and 2 established her as a television superstar. Both Naagin and Devon Ke Dev were massive hits, with Naagin becoming one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television.

Advertisement

Mouni's magnetic screen presence and versatility have ensured that she remains one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, with no major flops in her television career.

Ronit Roy

Be it replacing Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir, Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, KD Pathak in Adaalat, or Nachiket in Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, the actor aced all his characters and made sure to leave a good impact in his shows. Later, he was seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Ronit's career is marked by hit after hit, making him one of television's most dependable. There’s not a single show in his bag that was a flop.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar rose to fame with her portrayal of Parvati Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, a milestone in Indian TV history. Sakshi then transitioned smoothly into Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, where she played Priya Kapoor, and the show was another smashing hit. Both shows were trendsetters in their own right, and Sakshi's flawless performances made them unforgettable.

Advertisement

Sakshi then ventured into Bollywood films like Dangal, Ulajh and more.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel is yet another television actor who has enjoyed a consistently successful career. His portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the key factors behind the show's immense popularity. Prior to that, Karan also made a mark with his role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. With each project, Karan has proven his ability to keep audiences hooked, ensuring that none of his shows have turned into failures.

The seven actors mentioned above have proven that with talent, hard work, and smart career choices, it is possible to avoid flops. These stars have not only built loyal fan bases but have also set benchmarks for others to follow.

So, which amongst these is your favorite?

ALSO READ: 5 TV couples who fell in love on set: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta to Debinna Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary