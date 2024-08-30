Aapka Apna Zakir PROMO: Raveena Tandon says only she and Rajinikanth can do THIS; guess what it is

Aapka Apna Zakir is among the most trending reality shows lately. Zakir Khan's show also features a team that never fails to entertain the audience with their amazing acts. Now, in the upcoming episode of Aapka Apna Zakir, Bollywood Queen Raveena Tandon will be seen on the show as a special guest.

A few hours back, Sony TV dropped a new promo of Aapka Apna Zakir on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Zakir Khan welcome Raveena Tandon as their special guest on the show. As soon as Raveena appeared on the stage, Rithvik Dhanjani and Raveena Tandon shook a leg on the hit song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare.

After the dance, Raveen Tandon showed the step of her song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and quipped, "Industry mei 2 hi log hai joh aisa kar sakte hai, ek Rajinikanth sir aur ek main (In the industry, only two people can do this, one is Rajinikanth sir and me)." The caption of this promo reads, "Akhiyon se goli maarne aa rahi hai Raveena Tondon #AAZ par."

Watch Aapka Apna Zakir Promo here-

So far, several celebrities have appeared on the show, like Sharvari, Raghav Juyal, and more. In the latest episode of the show, Raghav Juyal praised Zakir Khan's show and his team and said, "Bohot acha lagta hai ki TV pe kuch fresh dekhne ko mil rha hai, Varna vahi naag se nevla, nevle se naag, vahi dekhe jaa rahe hai. Itna fresh concept hai yeh. (I feel nice that something fresh is airing on TV; otherwise, it's always snake and mongoose. This is such a fresh concept)."

Along with Zakir Khan, the show also features Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as special entertainers. Aapka Apna Zakir premiered on August 10 and airs every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony TV.

