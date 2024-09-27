Abhinav Shukla's First Birthday as a Dad: A glimpse into his parenting journey with twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva

It is Abhinav Shukla's 42nd birthday today, September 27. The talented actor never fails to inspire us with his journey in the showbiz industry. From fictional to non-fictional shows, the actor has done it all and excelled in every role, gaining a massive fan following along the way. Apart from his flourishing career, it is his passion for traveling that continues to inspire his fans.

But fans witnessed an unexplored side of Abhinav Shukla when he experienced fatherhood for the first time. Abhinav and Rubina Dilaik became one of the luckiest couples, welcoming two babies at once. They welcomed twin baby girls, Edhaa and Jeeva, on November 27 last year.

On Abhinav's 42nd birthday, let's take a look at his journey through fatherhood and how he has blossomed into a devoted father to his daughters.

New experiences:

What a joyful moment for a father to experience nature's blessings with his children! Here, Abhinav witnesses his first rainbow with his daughters. A clear glimpse of the rainbow can be seen as he shows one of his daughters the beautiful sight. He captioned the moment, "First rainbow with my daughters."

Perfect day out:

It looks like Abhinav is teaching his girls to stay close to Mother Nature. Though his little munchkins are not even a year old yet, the Chotti Bahu actor has already begun taking them on outdoor adventures. Surrounded by greenery, Abhinav parked his van and captured a precious moment as his daughters played inside. Fresh air, no hustle and bustle, no honking—just peace and nature. Isn’t this exactly how we all hope to spend time with our family?

Journey of fatherhood:

While mothers make countless sacrifices after embracing motherhood, a father also experiences significant changes and willingly dedicates his time to new priorities. In August, when his daughters Edhaa and Jeeva were 10 months old, Abhinav shared his fatherhood journey through a heartfelt reel. This video clip beautifully captured what a father goes through after becoming a parent.

Though long walks and joyful mornings are moments to cherish every day, sleepless nights and days filled with exhaustion are also part of the journey. Despite the challenges, Abhinav described fatherhood as the "best feeling."

He even shared, "E & J have not only instilled discipline and responsibility but also brought loads of positivity into my life."

Beach date:

When Edhaa and Jeeva were three months old, Abhinav and Rubina decided to go out on a beach date with their babies. While the little ones peacefully lie on the sheet admiring the beautiful view, Abhinav captured this moment to cherish forever.

Fulfilling responsibility:

It's Abhinav's duty to give burps to his little ones. However, in a quirky way, Abhinav had once described challenges that he faced while giving burps to his daughters. In the caption, he had said, "As someone who has RLS ( Restless Leg Syndrome) i need to sit with E& J for hours feeding or burping … that’s when i realised we keep scratching some part of out body every few seconds. Dont trust me try it.."

Abhinav is acing all his dad's duties and there are no second thoughts about it!

Building dreams:

This picture is pure papa goals! While carrying his baby and admiring her beauty, the Bigg Boss 14 fame had described how he had a dream to travel with his babies and soon he would fulfill it. His caption read, "Was always my dream to carry my baby in this cloth carrier! I jokingly used to call it ‘thailey’. I used to tell Ruby that we will put our kid/kids in thailey and travel the globe, now we will ….Happy New Year to all from E & J."

Evening walks:

Abhinav proves that there is nothing such as 'Me' time after a man experiences fatherhood. From taking his girls to beaches to taking them on walks, Abhinav never misses a chance to spend time with his bundle of joy and often gives a glimpse of it. Here, the actor mentioned that he went out on a 2k walk with Edhaa and Jeeva.

We are sure these videos would have put a smile on your face!

As Abhinav's journey of fatherhood began a few months ago, we are sure the actor will ace in this role as well just the way he excels on screen.

Looking at Abhinav Shukla's Television career, he has been a part of numerous shows including fictional and non-fictional. Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Chotti Bahu, Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more are a few of his shows.

Speaking about his personal life, Abhinav Shukla tied the knot with Rubina Dilaik on June 21, 2018, in Shimla. In 2023, the couple welcomed twin baby girls. After a few days of embracing parenthood, the couple announced the news of becoming parents on social media by sharing a picture with their daughters.

Pinkvilla team wishes Abhinav Shukla a very Happy Birthday!

