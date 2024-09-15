Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia reveals gaining 2 kilos weight in seven days because of THIS reason; any guesses?

Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia is all set for yet another exhilarating reality show, and ahead of the same, the actress is living it up. As the nation is immersed in the devotion of Lord Ganesha on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, Pavitra seems to have had an exciting festive time, as she revealed not keeping a check on her diet on account of the festive season.

Ahead of Ganpati Visarjan, Pavitra Punia clicked a few pictures and posted on social media. She revealed gaining two extra kilos because of all the sweets she ate during the Ganpati festival. She wrote, "Khoob sari mithai khai 7 din mei aur Mai 2 kilo Moti ho gai" (Ate a lot of sweets in the past seven days and gained two kilos).

Pavitra Punia was recently in the news for flaunting sindoor and saree which led to speculations of her wedding. However, the actress clarified that the same had nothing to do with her marriage plans.

The actress was in a steady relationship with Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan. However, the duo recently broke up and mentioned having mutual respect for each other.

Pavitra and Eijaz met on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 and their friendship transformed into love and their fans fondly called them #PaviJaz. They maintained their relationship after the show but soon broke up.

Pavitra has been a part of shows like Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 14. She will be seen in yet another exciting reality show titled Reality Ranis of The Jungle which will be hosted by Varun Sood and will have contestants like Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Durve, Krissann Barretto Karamchandani, Jeevika Tyagi, and Roadies fame Aarushi Chawla among others.

