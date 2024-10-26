Akshay Kumar reveals how he spends his week off; Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh stresses on importance of holidays

Shark Tank India was a popular business-based reality show that captured the attention of Indian audiences. The concept of the show was unique, featuring some of the country’s top entrepreneurs as 'sharks.' One notable shark was Ghazal Alagh, the Chief Innovation Officer of Hansa Consumer. Recently, Ghazal had a conversation on work-life balance with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Earlier today, Ghazal Alagh shared a new video on her Instagram account. In this clip, she and Akshay Kumar emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

When Akshay asked Ghazal whether she dedicates her 24 hours to work, the latter denied it and said, "I don't work 24 hours. I have never worked 24 hours. I did that in the initial 2 years of my life when I used to sleep only for 4 years. At that time I realised that this was not sustainable because my health was deteriorating."

She emphasized, "If you are not healthy, how will you work and how will you support or take care of the family? Then I decided that there should be a healthy balance. So initially we started taking Sundays off and now we take both Saturdays and Sundays off."

Watch Ghazal Alagh and Akshay Kumar's video here-

Revealing how he spends his weekend, Akshay Kumar shared, "I work half day on Saturday and take Sunday off." Ghazal then asked the actor how he spends his weekend. Akshay replied, "I play volleyball with the kids, play with the kids, play Ludo or I do rock climbing, and swimming."

Ghazal then asked whether these activities make him happy, and Akshay revealed they make him "very happy." He added, "You wait for that Sunday." Ghazal also shared how one works extra hard on the rest 5 weekends to relax on weekends and take time off for the family.

In the caption of this clip, the Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh wrote, "While we’re busy chasing our dreams, let’s remember to pause and remind ourselves why we are working so hard and what matters the most. Building a business is a marathon and not a sprint. Staying healthy and being able to give our best to our teams and family must be our priority. @akshaykumar does this beautifully, hear what he has to say about work life balance."

Speaking about Ghazal Alagh's stint on Television, she was seen seated as a shark on India's popular business reality show Shark Tank India 1. The show also featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal as sharks.

