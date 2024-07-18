Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding: Rakhi Sawant is UPSET over not being invited: 'Bhool gaye tum log'

Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant has been discussed for the longest time. Celebrities from all walks of life, including famous personalities attended the majestic marriage. However, it was Rakhi Sawant who was not invited to the wedding and made fun of the Ambani for forgetting her.

Rakhi Sawant mocks Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding:

Rakhi Sawant posted a clip where she said, " Mei 2 crore dungi. Yeh batao ke Anant Ambani ki shadi mei, mei Rakhi Sawant kaha thi? Joh sach batega mei Rakhi Sawant, mei Anaant Ambani ke shadi mei kaha thi? Joh sach batega kyuki maine white color ke kapde pehne thei. Maine ghode ka mu lagaya hua tha. Anant Ambani bilkul bhi mere upar nai chadhe thei, matlab baithe thei."

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's video here-



It loosely translates to "I'll give you 2 crores. Tell me where Rakhi Sawant was at Anant Ambani's wedding. Whoever tells the truth, I'll tell them where I, Rakhi Sawant, was at Anant Ambani's wedding. I was wearing white clothes. I was dressed as a horse. Anant Ambani did not sit on me directly, meaning he sat in a way that I was crushed."

The controversial queen, Rakhi Sawant further told in the video that at Anant Ambani's wedding, she had taken the form of a horse because everyone else was wearing such heavy ghagra cholis and jewelry that there was nothing left for her to wear.

Rakhi Sawant indirectly also made fun of Anant Ambani's weight:

Rakhi unnecessarily mocked the groom in the clip and stated that she was the white horse and got crushed after Anant sat on her. The actress made fun of his weight several times in the video. Rakhi expressed that she couldn't get to dance with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Towards the end, she emphasized that the white horse was her and that everyone had forgotten her.

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities are over now. The reception took place on Sunday, July 14. However, the wedding is still the talk of the town.

