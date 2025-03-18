‘Main gandagi nahi machana chahti’: Says television actress Aditi Sharma amid divorce with Abhineet Kaushik

Television actress Aditi Sharma has been making headlines in the last few days after her secret marriage to longtime partner Abhineet Kaushik came out in the open. It was her husband who revealed it along with wedding pictures as proof. Now, the actress talked to a news portal to share thoughts about all the accusations going around.

Aditi Sharma is not ready to divulge about her divorce with Abhineet Kaushik. She stated that since this is not a media trial, she prefers not to comment on anything right now. Saying that she is going through a difficult time, Sharma stated, “I will answer; he (Abhineet) will answer. I don't want to do that thing. Main gandagi nahi machana chahti.”

The Apollena actress added, “I understand that everybody is understanding well, but I don't want to say anything on this matter for now, because yeh matter court mein jayega aur wahan sab cheezein solve hongi. Jahan bani hai, wahi solve hongi (This will go to court andit will be solved there).”

For the unversed, Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik have leveled serious accusations against each other. Kaushik accused the actress of cheating on him with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. He also said that the actress asked for Rs 25 lakhs for divorce settlement.

Reacting to his allegations, Aditi said that Kaushik misbehaved with him and her family on many occasions. Calling him ‘insecure’, she revealed that Kaushik attached a tracking device to her car.

The Apollena actress also spoke to ETimes TV about the alimony. She said that there were no talks of alimony when she filed for divorce two months back. Kaushik’s family brought up the matter of alimony, for which she has proof that she would show in court. The actress had some of her money in his account which she asked him to return.

