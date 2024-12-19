Ankita Lokhande kickstarts her birthday with Vicky Jain on a spiritual note; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more wish her

Today, November 19, popular actress Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 40th birthday. As she kicks off her celebrations with close family members, she shared a glimpse of the day with her fans on social media. To start her special day, Ankita visited a temple in the morning to seek blessings for a wonderful year ahead.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande shared gorgeous pictures where she is all smiles as she poses in a beautiful white ethnic suit. In the same carousel post, the actress can be seen doing pooja with her husband Vicky Jain and her family members. Sharing this post, Ankita wrote, "And the birthday has just begun with love laughter and blessing. Happy birthday to me."

After she shared this post, her friends and fans were quick enough to wish Ankita on her special day. In the comment section of this post, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday to you prettiest," Arti Singh commented, "Happy birthday baby," Helly Shah wrote, "Happpiesttt Birthdayyyy Sundari," and so on the amazing comments continued.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wished Ankita her 40th birthday and wrote, "A very happy birthday my dear. Hope you always stay happy and healthy. Bhai’s love and blessings are always with you too."

After Ankita shared this post, her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain also wished her by sharing a heartfelt post. Reposting that post on her feed, Ankita thanked her mother-in-law for her kind words. The actress wrote, "That message was everything! Thank you for making my day mumma."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame shared another post looking back at the year she spent and expressed her gratitude. She remembered her father and even praised her mother in a heartfelt note.

Ankita wrote, "Every year was a little more epic than the last. Here’s to more laughs, lessons, and glow-ups! And can’t forget my Maa and paa Maa , you’re my rock, my biggest cheerleader, and my heart. And pappa even though you’re not here, you’re in everything I do, every step I take. Missing you a little extra today, but carrying you with me, always!"

Workwise, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Laughter Chefs with Vicky Jain as a contestant. However, the actress has had an illustrious career and she has garnered immense love for her performances.

