Ankita Lokhande loses her cool at Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui for an unexpected reason; watch Laughter Chefs promo

Laughter Chefs, the star-studded entertainment-based cooking reality show, has been a source of entertainment for the audience for a few months now. The makers keep the audience glued by releasing promos offering them a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the newly released promo, Ankita Lokhande's angry avatar grabbed eyeballs. She lashes out at Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui after they refuse to lend a vessel.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Laughter Chefs, and it is sure to leave you shocked and in splits, as television's beloved actor Ankita Lokhande can be seen arguing to borrow a vessel from Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui. As the promo starts, Ankita asks Karan to give her a vessel, but he refuses, saying that she can cook without it.

Ankita then gets angry and tells him, "Aise kaise tu kanjusi karne laga hai? (Why are you being such a miser?)" When she reaches Karan and Munawar Faruqui's counter, Munawar asks her not to touch anything. Ankita again slams them and says, "Dosti kharab ho rahi hai humari (Our friendship is getting ruined)." Munawar wittingly replies, "Ha chalega. Khana kharab nahi hona chahiye (Yes, that's okay. Our dish shouldn't get spoiled)."

Watch Ankita Lokhande slam Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui here-

Ankita questions Munawar loudly, "Isko koi farak nahi padta dosti se? (He doesn't care about our friendship)." Karan Kundrra looks shocked seeing Ankita's anger. Ankita shouts, "Ye kya hai?" Meko gussa aa raha hai (What is happening? I'm angry)." Rubina Dilaik laughs seeing her behavior.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek quickly takes a dig at Ankita and Munawar as they fight for a vessel. The caption of this promo read, "Ankita ki ho rahi hai Karan aur Munawar se katore ke liye war, kyunki yaha par sirf criteria follow hota hai!" This episode of Laughter Chefs will be available to watch this weekend at 9:30 PM.

Apart from these celebrities, Laughter Chefs also stars Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni, and more. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

