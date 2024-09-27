Anupamaa: Aurra Bhatnagar AKA Aadhya to quit show due to THIS reason: Report

Anupamaa has got a lot of love from fans across the nation. Fans were happy seeing the reunion of Anu, Anuj and Aadhya, aka Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Aurra Bhatnagar. However, it is now being reported that Aurra will be exiting the show. Read to learn the reason behind this.

A recent report by TellyChakkar states that Aurra Bhatnagar would be exiting Anupamaa because of the romantic storyline set for the 14-year-old character. She is reportedly uncomfortable with the same. For the unversed, in Anupamaa it was shown that Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Aurra Bhatnagar were staying happily together and facing the adversities of life.

The same report also states that Aurra's mom, Deepti, revealed that they have not been communicated about the leap. However, there are other reports doing roundabouts that Rupali Ganguly would betray her folks at Asha Bhavan.

During an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, when she was asked about the leap, she had said, "Well, for us as well, it is just a rumor. She added that production has clear communication with her parents and if there were any plans regarding leap, it would come from the production well in time. "As far as I know, until now there have been no such plans."

Advertisement

She had also added, "She added, "But in the future, if they plan for Aadhya's love angle, then I might have to let go of the show. I am just thirteen and I would love to act my age. Having said that, so far, we haven't been informed about any leap."

Aurra's mom, who is also an actress, expressed, "Since Aurra is only thirteen, we don't want her to be exposed to a love story yet. School-going age main crush hona ya phir certain likings screen pe dikhana phir bhi chalta hai, but not a proper mature love story. (At the age of going to school, certain likings or a crush being portrayed are still fine, but not a proper mature love story.)"

Anupamaa serial will now see a flashback scene where Anupamaa will be called as a cheater. She would leave people she promised to protect. The generation gap would be a turning point in the serial.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aurra Bhatnagar aka Aadhya reveals being star-struck seeing Rupali Ganguly at Anupamaa sets