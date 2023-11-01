Anupamaa Written Update, November 1, 2023: Anupama-Anuj prepare for Kavya's baby shower; Will Vanraj attend?

Anupamaa E1091, November 1, 2023: Anupama and Anuj pack gifts for Kavya's baby shower. Malti Devi arrives after her dance class and asks them whether the baby shower is in the Kapadia mansion. Anuj informs that the baby shower is in Shah's house but they are doing the preparations. Malti Devi thinks about how Anupama and Anuj are constantly involved in the Shah family.

Malti Devi asks Anuj who will manage the office work and replies that he has sorted everything. She then tells Anupama that the Shah family should do the preparations as it is their function. Anupama explains how no one in the Shah family is able to contribute to the preparations as everyone is busy. Anupama tells Malti Devi that she asked Anuj and then planned for the preparations.

Anuj adds how Anupama's decision to take responsibility for the preparations was right. Malti Devi thinks about how Anupama constantly worries about her ex-husband and even Anuj has started to do that. Anuj tells Anupama that she should arrange return gifts for the guests as well and he has transferred the money to her account.

Malti Devi thinks how Anupama is eager for the baby shower of a woman who broke her house and she is doing a baby shower for Kavya who is carrying someone else baby. She worries about Anuj spending money on the Shah family and getting involved in the preparations. Dimpy's friend heaps praises for social media influence Tapesh who has attended the college fest.

Dimpy states how every other person is an influencer. Her friend drags her ahead to watch Tapesh's performance. Dimpy expresses how there is nothing impressive about Tapesh and they watch his performance. Tapesh notices Dimpy while dancing and stops suddenly. Dimpy tells him not to stop as other girls will not like it. Tapesh asks Dimpy whether she likes his performance. Dimpy tells him how she has got migraine seeing him dance.

Baa and Anupama pack gifst for Kavya's baby shower. Baapuji and Vanraj arrive and Vanraj inquires about the gidts. Anupama tells him that they have organised a baby shower for Kavya and it is special for her as it is her first child. Anupama asks Vanraj whether he will perform all the father's duties in Kavya's baby shower. Vanraj looks angry and walks away. Baa and Baapuji worry about Vanraj however Anupama consoles them.

Anupama ask about Kinjal and Toshu. Baa complains how Kinjal and Toshu don't care about their family and they are busy in their lives. Baapuji apologises to Anupama for dragging her into their house matters. Anupama tells them that they are her parents and she will take care of them forever. However, Baa shares with Anupama how Malti Devi will not like it if she shows extra affection towards them. Baa tells Anupama to not let Malti Devi take control of her.

Tapesh stops Dimpy from going and talks to her. Dimpy calls him overrated and they both have a light-hearted conversation about Tapesh's performance. Tapesh praises Dimpy for not sugarcoating things and giving honest reviews about her performance. She tells Tapesh that her students dance better than him. Tapesh is impressed with Dimpy's blunt and honest behaviour.

Anupama crosses paths with Kinjal and Toshu while leaving Shah's house. She tells Kinjal and Toshu to spare some time for Kavya's baby shower. Baa taunts how they have to invite their family to their own family function. Baa taunts them for not taking care of their family and not taking responsibility. Anupama tells Toshu and Kinjal to take their daughter Pari with them as Baa and Bapuji have to take care of her.

Toshu gets furious and taunts Anupama mentioning how the family can't take care of their daughter. Anupama lashes out at Toshu and Kinjal and tells them how they should get into the habit of balancing their job and children. She fumes with anger and recalls the time when the family took care of them and Kinjal when she was pregnant.

Anupama tells Toshu and Kinjal that in the UK they will have to manage all by their selves so they should get the habit of doing it. She tells them that they can attend Kavy's baby shower if they want or it is their wish if they do not want to attend.

Malti Devi worries about Choti Anu thinking how Anupama is busy with the Shah family and doesn't care about their daughter. Malti Devi sees Choti Anu's annual day function invitation and decides not to tell Anupama and Anuj about it. She plans to tell Anuj that Anupama has forgotten about it. The episode ends.

