Anupamaa Written Update, October 31, 2023: Anupama-Anuj request Ankush to educate Romil about sex education

Anupamaa E1090, October 31, 2023: Anupama enters Romil's room and watches him watching something on his laptop. Romil sees Anupama standing behind him and quickly shuts his laptop. Anupama feels embarrassed and walks away after wishing good night to Romil. Romil worries thinking that if Anupama has seen him watching something on his laptop or not.

Anupama worries thinking how teenagers are curious to know about everything on the internet. She thinks of discussing with Anuj and Ankush so that they can guide Romil and explain to him how not to seek the internet's help to know something. She thinks that it is very important to talk about these things so that Romil is not misguided.

Baapuji and Vanraj arrive at the garden for morning exercises. Bappuji's friends praise Vanraj for being a doting son and for taking care of his parents. Baapuji heaps praise for Vanraj and recalls how he declined a job offer in Delhi just to be with his parents all the time and take care of them. Baapuji encourages Vanraj to join the laughter club and laugh. However, Vanraj confesses to Baapuji that he won't be able to laugh and will end up crying instead.

Anuj tells Anupama how Ankush will understand if they explain to him something about Romil. Ankush arrives and Anuj tells him that Anupama wants to tell him something. Anupama hesitates to tell Ankush. Anuj then interrupts and tells Ankush that Romil was watching adult videos when Anupama went to his room to return his book.

Ankush is shocked listening to this and apologizes to Anupama for witnessing this behavior of Romil. Ankush gets angry with Romil and tells Anuj and Anupama that he will punish him for his behavior. However, Anupama and Anuj stop him.

Meanwhile, Baapuji exercises with his friends and dances along with them. Baapuji convinces Vanraj to join them but he refuses. Vanraj confides in Baapuji and tells him that he has no reason to be happy like his friends. Baapuji then reveals his friends' tragic stories. He tells Vanraj how one of his friends was abandoned by his children, the other friend lost his entire family in an accident, another friend lost his son and his wife was in a coma but even she passed away and he is all alone.

Vanraj is shocked to hear this. Baapuji encourages Vanraj to not lose hope and live life. He tells Vanraj how he should accept whatever happens in life and one should always lead a happy life and make our present happy. Baapuji tells Vanraj that if he is happy then only Samar's soul will be in peace. Vanraj understands Baapuji's wise words.

Anupama and Anuj discuss with Ankush how Romil's behavior isn't inappropriate but he only lacks knowledge and is curious to know things. Anupama tells Ankush how no one in the society teaches children about these things and thus they seek the internet's help. Anupama and Anuj share with Ankush how sex education is important for teenagers and no one talks about it.

Anupama and Anuj tell Ankush to discuss this topic with Romil for his betterment and guide him so that he doesn't go the wrong way. Ankush hesitates saying how will he discuss with him as he is his father. He tells how it is difficult to talk to his son about physical intimacy and how it is uncomfortable.

Anupama and Anuj tell Ankush how it is important for him to talk to him and guide him about sex education so that he doesn't seek the internet's help. Ankush understands and tells Anupama and Anuj that he will discuss this with Romil.

Dimpy leaves for the dance academy and Anupama arrives and gives her tiffin and medicines. Pakhi, who is present there gets jealous seeing Anupama's caring nature towards Dimpy. Pakhi gets upset about Anupama's behavior and thinks about how Dimpy gets everything in hand however she is asked to take it herself.

While cleaning Choti Anu's room, Anupama thinks about Pakhi's infertility and decides to observe fast even on Tuesday so that Pakhi's wish is fulfilled. Pakhi gets angry thinking about Anupama's increasing closeness towards everyone except her.

Pakhi sees an ad in the newspaper about conceiving however Malti Devi interrupts and tells her not to pay heed to such news. Malti Devi tells Pakhi how Anupama has no time for the house or her. She tells Pakhi to share everything with her and tells her that she will take her to the best doctor. On the other hand, Anupama asks Devika about the best doctor. Malti Devi tells Pakhi that she is like her daughter.

Dimpy gets happy and feels alive as she attends her friend's college fest. She remembers Samar with a smile and tells him that she will live every moment. Suddenly, a mysterious man passes away beside Dimpy. Dimpy's friend tells Dimpy that a popular social media influencer has arrived to attend the fest. The episode ends.

