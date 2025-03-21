‘Gaurav is an insecure boy, not even a…’: Nikki Tamboli says about Gaurav Khanna on Celebrity MasterChef; what triggered her?
All celebrity cooks of Celebrity MasterChef, except Faisal Shaikh are currently in black aprons. Read on to know the drama that unfolded in tonight's episode.
Today’s episode (March 21) of Celebrity MasterChef saw an interesting challenge as the celebrity cooks were given 20 minutes to prepare their favorite Delhi chaat. Contestants who made the best dish got leverage in the next challenge where Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna got into a war of words.
Gaurav Khanna and Archana Gautam made the best chaat and the chaat masala. They won over Judges Farah Khan, Kunal Kapur and Ranveer Brar with their tokri chaat and alu tikki chaat. So, in the next challenge, the celebrity cooks could choose the timing for the preparation of their next dish.
Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli could choose the timings for themselves and allocate the other cooks. They chose 120 minutes for themselves and allotted 100 minutes to Tejasswi Prakash and Usha Nadkarni, and 90 minutes to Nikki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia.
Gaurav and Nikki never got along well and this move made the actress furious. Gaurav explained that Nikki had the immunity pin and she is very competitive, so he gave her less time. To this, Nikki made a face and said, “It’s not about immunity pin. It’s high time Gaurav should accept that he’s an insecure boy, not even a man.” Gaurav smiled and replied, “Not even a man, she checked it.”
This further annoyed Nikki as she said, “One second, let me finish.” The Anupamaa actor added, “You have 90 minutes. Do whatever you want to do.” Rajiv Adatia intervened, “Don’t say insecure.” But Khanna hit back saying, “Let her speak whatever she wants. It shows her mentality.”
Celebrity MasterChef streams on Sony LIV at 8 PM from Monday to Friday. Currently, all the contestants except Faisal Shaikh have black aprons. They have to redeem themselves and get back the white apron by giving their best.
