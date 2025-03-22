Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra confirms replacing Abdu Rozik; dismisses rumors of cameo, ‘I am back for good’

Karan Kundrra will be seen making a comeback on Laughter Chefs season 2 in tonight’s (March 22) episode. While it was announced that he is replacing Abdu Rozik for the time being as the latter is taking a break for Ramadan, it seems Kundrra will be in the show till the end of the ongoing season. The actor told India Forums that he is here to stay.

Speaking to India Forums, Karan Kundrra confirmed that he is not making a cameo on Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2, rather it’s a permanent stint. In his words, “I am not here for a cameo, that is for sure. Because the way the show is going, humko aisa thodi bataya hai ke show khatam ho jayega. No, no, I am back for good. I am sure. Because all my travel is done, my dates are aligned.”

The actor who was seen in Laughter Chefs season 1 as Aly Goni’s partner added that it was never a choice of yes or no; it was just a choice of when.

Earlier in March, there were rumors of Abdu Rozik quitting the show midway. While Abdu was in Panjakent, Tajikistan and remained unavailable for a comment, his team confirmed that he was taking a short break due to Ramadan. Abdu's team also confirmed that he will be resuming the Laughter Chefs 2 shoot from April 1, post-Eid.

On the other hand, contestants Ankitaa Lokhande, Kashmera Shah, and Bharti Singh will get emotional seeing Karan’s entry. They formed a strong bond during the first episode.

Meanwhile, the other contestants on the show are Mannara Chopra as Sudesh Lehri’s partner, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, Samarth Jurel paired with Abhishek Kumar and Rubina Dilaik with Rahul Vaidya. The unusual cooking comedy show, hosted by Bharti Singh, streams on JioHotstar every weekend at 9:30 PM.