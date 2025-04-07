Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap reveals breast cancer relapse after 7 years; Nakuul Mehta, Aditi Dev Sharma and more REACT

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and popular author-filmmaker, Tahira Kashyap, disclosed today (March 7) that her breast cancer has relapsed. After she disclosed this news on social media, many from the Television industry extended their support and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Tahira Kashyap shared a post with a message that read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

Captioning this post read, Tahira wrote, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again. #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through."

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post here-

After she shared this news, several prominent celebrities offered their prayers and strength to Tahira. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Sending you the best energies. You got this!" Shakti Mohan commented, "Tyra banks. Love you Nothing is stronger than you," Lizelle Dsouza wrote, "U are a fighter u will win this too," Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchika Kapoor also said, "U are a fighter u will win this too," Aditi Dev Sharma commented, "more power to you. keeping you in my prayers" and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at fans comments here-

For the unversed, Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and now, after almost 7 years, Tahira took to her Instagram account and spoke about her battle with cancer. She elaborated that it is World Health Day today and her positive approach towards her health is just an inspiration.

Speaking about her work in the entertainment industry, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, which featured Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas.

