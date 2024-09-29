Bigg Boss Marathi PROMO: Gashmeer Mahajani does hip-hop dance with Abhijeet Sawant; Nikki Tamboli's sensual dance leaves all stunned; WATCH

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has left the viewers on the edge of their seats. The upcoming episodes of the show will be filled with entertainment with special guests entering the show. Two of the guests to enter the house are the Marathi entertainment industry's renowned names Gashmeer Mahajani and Prajakta Mali. The duo will add their charm to the upcoming episodes of the show.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the audience will witness guests adding charm with their presence. Gashmeer Mahajani and Prajakta Mali will be seen engaging in fun activities with the celebrity contestants on the show. Mahajani, who is a great dancer, will be seen performing Hip-Hop dance with Abhijeet Sawant. Furthermore, Nikki Tamboli's sensual act will leave Gashmeer stumped, leaving everyone rooting for them.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Recently, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 had one of the most emotional and awaited segments with a Family Week twist wherein contestants got to meet their close ones and family members. Abhijeet Sawant had an emotional reunion with his wife and daughters. Suraj and Ankita met their respective parents while Nikki Tamboli met her mother.

Nikki's mother told her about Arbaz Patel's engagement which left her fuming in rage and she discarded his belongings that she had kept as his memories after his eviction.

In the previous week, host of the show Riteish Deshmukh entered the house and surprised the contestants with special video messages from their families, leaving everyone teary-eyed.

