Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh recalls conversation with Shilpa Shinde after Manoj Santoshi's demise: 'When she called me...'

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the hit sitcom, has been in the news for unfortunate reasons. On March 25, news of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi's demise left everyone devastated. Santoshi's death due to liver ailment left a deep void in everyone's heart. The show's former actress, Shilpa Shinde, looked after Santoshi and managed finances for his treatment. Now, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh, in a recent interview, praised Shilpa for taking care of Manoj in his tough time and recalled his conversation with her.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Aasif Sheikh expressed his grief over Manoj Santoshi's demise and said, "More than me, Shilpa Shinde, who has been with Manoj in his fight with his liver ailment, is in a state of shock. When she called me to tell me about Manoj's demise, she was crying bitterly. She was all alone with Manoj, and I have a deep respect for Shilpa."

Further, Aasif Sheikh emphasized how no one takes care of their own people and said, "Aak ke time pe koi apna itna nahi karta jitna Shilpa ne Manoj ke liye kiya (In today's time no one does as much as Shilpa has done for Manoj)."

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor further opened up on his bond with the late writer Manoj Santoshi and mentioned how he has lost a very good friend. Speaking about it, Aasif shared, "My relationship with Manoj Santoshi goes back several years. He was a great talent — a great writer. Not many people know that he was a great singer too."

Recalling his first interaction with Santoshi, Aasif revealed that he first met the writer on the Yes Boss set. Aasif even said that Manoj Santoshi wrote Vibhuti Narayan Mishra's character keeping him in mind.

Speaking about Manoj Santoshi's health, Sheikh said, "For the past six months, he had been struggling with his health issues. And when I went to meet him in Hyderabad, I knew something major was wrong with him seeing his drastic weight loss. But he has left a big void in my life."

For the unversed, Aasif Sheikh is currently on bed rest and has been on a recovery path after he collapsed while shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.