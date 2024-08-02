Anupamaa Written Episode Update, Aug 2: Vanraj wants to buy Aasha Bhawan to earn money

In today's episode, Anupama sets out to find Adhya. She instructs Indra to seek help from Kinjal or Titu in case of any emergencies. Anupama plans to meet Ankush to confront him about Adhya's death, still hopeful for Adhya's return. Sagar wants to accompany her, but Anupama declines, citing his poor health.

Bala decides to join Anupama instead, but she asks Bala to stay behind and take care of Anuj. Bala promises to do so, and Indra offers to look after Anuj in Bala's absence. Anupama insists that Bala ensure Anuj does not visit the Shah house.

Anupama is determined to search for Adhya

Anupama asks Bala to look after Kaveri. She chooses not to see Anuj before leaving. On her quest to find Adhya, Anupama encounters a pandit who returns Anuj's wallet to her. She's surprised to find her picture inside it. Anuj, taking back the wallet, clarifies that it contains Aadya's picture. The pandit advises Anupama to persist in her search until she finds the answers she seeks.

Meenu's first day of internship and Anupama's concerns

Meenu uses her stereoscope to communicate, while Leela and Kinjal wish Meenakshi a happy first day of her internship. Feeling nervous about her internship, Meenu receives encouragement from Kinjal and Leela. Meanwhile, Anupama speaks with Sagar to get updates on Anuj, Bala, Nandita, and Aasha. Sagar asks if Anupama is alright, to which she responds that she can't be fine while Anuj is unwell.

Advertisement

Pakhi warns Meenu not to fall for Sagar

Vanraj advises Meenu to take the driver, but she opts for public transport instead. Pakhi warns Meenu not to develop feelings for Sagar due to her fondness for auto rides. Kinjal decides to accompany Meenu to her destination, and Vanraj instructs Paritosh to keep an eye on her. Vanraj then receives a call from Rajpal.

Anupama’s search for Ankush continues

Meanwhile, Anupama continues her search for Ankush. Meenu and Kinjal take Sagar's auto to reach the hospital, with Paritosh deciding to follow them. Kinjal expresses her gratitude to Sagar for his assistance. Anupama arrives at Ankush's house, while Kinjal and Meenu enjoy their auto ride, and Sagar is charmed by Meenu.

Vanraj's deal and Anupama's unexpected visit

Vanraj meets with Hardik, who questions him about his desire to buy Aasha Bhawan. Vanraj responds that his motive is to make money. When Hardik inquires if Vanraj has an issue with Anupama, Vanraj replies that he doesn't want the poor living in the upscale area. Hardik agrees to sell Aasha Bhawan to Vanraj. Meanwhile, Ankush and Barkha are stunned by Anupama's sudden arrival. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, August 1: Vanraj falsely accuses Sagar of getting him arrested, but Meenu steps in to help