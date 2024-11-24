Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Is Eisha Singh falling in love with Avinash Mishra? Actress' brother says 'Their relationship is...'

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, is in the headlines for its friendships, controversies, and arguments. One such bond that has been the highlight of the season is Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's friendship. While the two actors claim to be close friends, fans are going gaga over their understanding and chemistry. Now, Eisha's brother Rudrakash has shared his opinions on his sister's bond with Avinash.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Eisha Singh's brother was asked to share his thoughts on her bond with Avinash Mishra. When asked whether Eisha is falling in love with Avinash, Rudraksh expressed, "Yes, I do feel Avinash and Eisha's bond is very pure just like how Eisha and Alice's bond is."

Rudraksh shared, "My sister never sees gender while making friends and doesn't differentiate between girl and boy. She treats both genders equally because she considers both of them equal in friendship."

Commenting on Avinash Mishra and Eisha's bond, the actress' brother added, "Many might have this perspective that Avinash and Eisha are falling in love or having a romantic angle, which is fine because people ship contestants together just like they ship co-actors when they are on-screen."

Rudraksh clarified that Eisha and Avinash are just friends. He said, "Whenever my sister makes a relationship, she remains clear and sets boundaries and she knows what the relationship is and how she has to carry on with it. On the show also they have cleared that he is a very good friend and I don't think personally that Eisha is falling in love. In fact, their relationship is very pure and strong."

For the uninformed, Eisha Singh shares a close bond with Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Vivian Dsena on the show. The actress is praised for her vocal persona and strong opinions. In one of the episodes, Eisha's mother was called on the show to guide the contestants. Eisha's mother asked her to not get lost in her bonds and to focus on the game.

Apart from Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh has worked in numerous shows such as Ishq Subhan Allah, Sirf Tum, Bekaboo, and more.

