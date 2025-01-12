Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Why did Shrutika Arjun say 'I would never forgive Yamini Malhotra' and called Shilpa Shirodkar 'Mithi churi'?

Bigg Boss 18 is just a week away from its grand finale. Ahead of the finale episode, contestant Shrutika Arjun's journey ended on the show. After her exit from the Bigg Boss 18 house, the actress spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about her journey in the show. She addressed allegations of being blamed for Digvijay's eviction and also called out Yamini Malhotra for passing a comment on her personal life.

While talking about her stint, Shrutika Arjun revealed that she participated in Bigg Boss 18 because of 'Sallu baby sir' and calls him a "gem." In one of the episodes, Yamini Malhotra passed a remark on Shrutika Arjun's troubled relationship with her mother, her financial status and more while talking to Kashish Kapoor. Upon being asked about the same, Shrutika said, "This came like a shocker. The way she has portrayed it is so bad, I would never forgive Yamini for that."

Shrutika Arjun said that she has a lot of things to say about her but she won't stoop to her level. The actress praised her mother, recalled how her mother sacrificed her career for her children and even mentioned how her mom pampered her. Shrutika said that her mother is strict and she still takes permission from her parents.

Talking about the comment made on her financial status, Shrutika revealed that Arjun is from an affluent family compared to her dad but her dad supports her entire family. Shrutika shared that her mother and father are orthodox and don't like coming to her house as she is married. She revealed that this is the reason they meet in cafes and called out Yamini for twisting the words.

Shrutika mentioned that she wants to make her parents proud like every other girl and thus she wants to earn and provide for her parents.

Recalling Digvijay Rathee's eviction, Shrutika explained how her bond with him was very good initially. She mentioned that she had a small argument with him, which made their rapport rough and kept getting worse. Speaking about the elimination, she recalled that when the clip of how she became a Time God was shown in the confession room, her friends understood her and kept quiet.

Shrutika shared that Digvijay was standing against her and accused her of betraying him. She remembered that Digvijay called her 'ghatiya aurat'. The actress emphasised how she ranked the contestants on their contribution but later it turned into an elimination task.

Shrutika explained that if she had changed her decision of not evicting Digvijay, she would have been called "indecisive." She expressed that she feels bad that she didn't use her special power due to the trauma she was going through.

Shrutika also said how Salman Khan reminded her that Digvijay's eviction was not her fault. She said that if her friends had advised her to choose the swap option, she would have done that. Shrutika admitted saying that it was her mistake and she regrets this decision of her.

When asked if she can be friends with Digvijay outside the show, Shrutika said, "Of course because he is a very nice human being. In the show, he didn't want to become very pally with anyone or have any bond because of what he had gone through outside. He comes from the space which I totally understand."

Shrutika explained how her friendship doors were closed to protect her emotions. She revealed how she took the first move to form a friendship with Digvijay and said, "I have taken the first move on Instagram to follow him." Shrutika said how she is ready for friendship.

When asked whether she ever felt that Chum Darang didn't give her 100 per cent in her friendship, Shrutika shared, "I know Chum has multiple priorities though Chum was my priority. I'm okay with it because in friendship we shouldn't have any expectations." She further revealed that she was emotionally attached to Chum because she was living away from her family for the first time.

Speaking about her bond with Karan Veer Mehra, the former Bigg Boss 18 contestant said, "Our bond is like Tom and Jerry because we have a lot of different opinions." She revealed how Karan Veer never holds grudges and thus they often patch up.

Commenting on her thoughts about Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's friendship, Shrutika revealed, "Vivian, from his heart, is completely there for Eisha and Avinash. But I feel Eisha and Avinash are more for each other. For them, they are each other's priority. But for Vivian, I feel that he looks up to them genuinely."

When asked to describe contestants in one word, Shrutika called– "Karan Veer - #TomandJerry, Eisha - Lives in her dreamland, Chum- Best friend, Shilpa- Mithi churi, Avinash- bully, Chaahat- Dramebaaz, Rajat- Humourlsy paltu and Vivian- Gentleman."

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will take place on January 19.

