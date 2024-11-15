Allu Arjun calls Mahesh Babu one of actors who raised standards in Telugu cinema on NBK Unstoppable; 'His comeback after failures is...'

In recent years, the Tollywood industry has seen a major transformation, thanks to the amazing actors who have contributed to this positive change. Recently, one of the most popular stars, Allu Arjun, appeared as a guest on Season 3 of Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. During the show, the actor shared his thoughts on Mahesh Babu.

In the latest episode, Allu Arjun made an appearance to promote his upcoming film. During the conversation, when Mahesh Babu’s photo was shown on the big screen, Allu Arjun was asked to share his thoughts on him. In response, the actor stated that Mahesh Babu is a "true cinema lover."

Pushpa: The Rise actor said, “Everyone talks about the looks and appearance of Mahesh Babu, that, of course, is given. But apart from that what I like in him is his comebacks are great. His comebacks after a failure are really great. That is something I like about him. And he is a true cinema lover. Genuinely speaking, he is one of the actors who has raised the standards of Telugu cinema. On this part, I really respect him, Sir.”

This statement became the highlight of the show and has created a buzz on the internet and among fans. It’s always heartwarming to see two icons appreciating each other’s work and achievements, and we definitely loved how Allu Arjun praised Mahesh Babu’s career.

Also, Allu Arjun, the actor is now all set to bring another banger and shake up the entertainment industry. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule which also features Rashmika Mandanna as the lead. Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster hit, and after that fans are eagerly waiting for its second part.

The first look of Pushpa 2: The Rule has already been out, and the makers are now all set to launch its first trailer. The trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule will launch on 17th November, and the actors have already started with the promotions. Also, for the movie release, the movie will be out on 5th December. And we can say that just like you we also can’t wait to get the first glimpse of the film.

