Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar cries and says ‘Galti ho gayi mujhse’ about THIS decision related to Vivian Dsena
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar is seen crying while taking to Karan Veer Mehra about her decision to make Vivian Dsena the time god.
Bigg Boss 18 saw the nomination task for Week 7 as soon as the week began. Shilpa Shirodkar nominated Karan Veer Mehra, a contestant she shares a close bond with. Viewers are curious to see how this move affects their relationship dynamics. And now the latest promo showed the Bollywood actress feeling guilty for her actions.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Karan Veer Mehra telling Shilpa Shirodkar that she should have put Vivian Dsena on a test before endorsing him for the Time God position. He says, “Apne agar usko Time God banaya tha toh you had to put him to a test. Wo test nahi dikha muujhe, mujhe lad zyada dikha. (I didn’t see the test, all I saw was your love).”
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner says, “I was irritated ki tu kaam nahi kar, ye dekh, wo dekh. Usko meine nominate bhi isliye kiya ki koi kaam nahi kiya usne. 2 hafte time god, aur us time bhi, mein kapdde uthayunga toh ye dekho, wo dekho. And on top of that usko khana diya jaa raha hain. Toh mereko andar se ho raha hain arrey yaar it’s just wrong.”
Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo below:
As Karan speaks, Shilpa listens calmly and cries. She breaks down and says, “I’m so sorry. I’m feeling terrible for what I did. I’m sorry yaar Karan.” She continues to apologize as Mehra hugs her. She realizes her mistake and says, “Galti ho gayi mujhse. (I have made a mistake).”
For those who missed the latest episode, during the nomination task, Shilpa Shirodkar nominated Karan Veer Mehra. She clarified that if the latter had supported her during the Time God task, the results could have been different. This move hurt Mehra who has often been vocal that Shilpa supports Vivian more openly than she supports Karan.
