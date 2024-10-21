Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Arfeen Khan questions Rajat Dalal's capability to become Time God; former says 'Aadha time yeh so raha hai'

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting and exciting with each passing episode. Hema Sharma became the first contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house. The channel has now released a new promo hinting at more drama and arguments among the housemates. In the promo video, Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan will compete against each other to win the title of Time God and receive special power to manage the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The video starts with BB announcing, "Waqt aa gaya hai ghar ke naye Time God ko chunne ka. Aaj Arfeen aur Rajat ek dusre ke khilaaf chunav ladenge (It's time to choose the new Time God of the house. Today, Arfeen and Rajat will compete against each other)."

Explaining who should be given the above-mentioned title and not Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal says, "Aapne Arfeen ji ka shaashan dekha, unhon khud se koi kaam nahi kiya, sab se kaam karwaya (You saw the rule of Arfeen ji, he did not do any work himself, he got work done by everybody)." Further, the mind coach states, "Yeh galat hai. Time God banega aur yeh so raha hai (This is wrong. He is willing to become Time God, but he sleeps most of the time)."

Further, the fitness trainer assures the housemates that he has the capability to make tough decisions that weren't made during Arfeen's tenure. When Vivian Dsena asks him whether he plans to practice dictatorship after receiving the power, Dalal explains, "Jab neta hounga tab neta ki tarah faisle lunga aur wo kade honge (When I become a leader, I will take decisions like a leader and they will be tough)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Time God ke chunaav ki aayi phir ek baar baari, ab kaun padega kis par bhaari?"

Take a look at the promo here:

In the latest episode, Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra got into a nasty fight The duo even got engaged in a physical altercation, and the Nath actor questioned the latter's upbringing. Avinash even called Karan Veer "Takla, nalla."

