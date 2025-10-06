Nehal Chudasama's brother pens an emotional note after Salman Khan questioned her achievements: ‘could feel the pain you…’

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar received a mixed reception on the internet, with several fans questioning the makers about the narrative setting and their alleged bias towards certain contestants. Nehal Chudasama was reprimanded by Salman Khan for only talking about Tanya Mittal ever since she came out of the secret room. While discussing this topic on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman even asked about Nehal’s achievements, sparking a division on the internet. Nehal's brother, Pranay Chudasama, shared his thoughts on the episode and penned an emotional note on his social media handle.

Pranay shared a video of Nehal on his Instagram story participating in a beauty pageant and wrote, “Imagine asking the same question that was asked to a sportsperson or athlete who works hard for years and represents the country. My heart is in pain. I could feel the pain you went through at that moment, sister. History is proof of what you have done for the country, and I’m sorry you had to answer such a question.”

What happened at Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar?

Salman Khan schooled Nehal Chudasama for her ‘obsession’ with Tanya Mittal and her lifestyle. The Bigg Boss host asked, ‘What have you won?’ To which Nehal replied, ‘Miss Universe 2018.’ The Dabangg actor countered her, saying, ‘Did you win this or just participate?’ Chudasama admitted that she participated.

Salman Khan also slammed Nehal Chudasama for constantly poking Tanya Mittal by saying she was born with a silver spoon.

For the uninitiated, Nehal won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2018 and participated in the Miss Universe contest the same year; however, she did not make it to the top 20.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Amaal Mallik got a WARNING from his mom after ugly fight with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kanickaa Sadanand?