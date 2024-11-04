Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's mushy chemistry steals hearts; fans call them 'Power couple'

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 was one of the most popular seasons of Marathi Bigg Boss. Led by Riteish Deshmukh, this season grabbed eyeballs for many reasons. In this season, contestants Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel stole many hearts with their chemistry and love for each other. Even after the show, their romance and love continue and they never disappoint their fans.

Few hours back, Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli dropped a new video on their social media handles. This love-dipped video will definitely leave you in awe of the couple. While Nikki looked stunning in a yellow ruffle saree, Arbaz sported a black traditional look. Apart from their gorgeous attires, what caught our attention was their intense chemistry. Indeed love is in the air for the couple.

Sharing this clip, Arbaz Patel expressed his love for his ladylove. In the caption, he wrote, "Nasha tha unke pyar ka jis mein hum kho gaye, Unhe bhi nahi pata chala ki kab hum unke ho gaye (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's romantic video here-

As soon as this video was uploaded, fans showered their love on this duo. One fan wrote, "Made for each other," another netizen commented, "That forehead kissss," another fan called Nikki and Arbaz "Power couple" and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

In Bigg Boss Marathi 5, their closeness became the talk of the town. After their stint in the Riteish Deshmukh-led show, the lovebirds are going headstrong. Fans often shop NikBaz on social media and shower them with love.

During their stint in the show, it was seen how Arbaz lost his calm when he witnessed Nikki's growing friendship with co-contestant Abhijeet Sawant. Post Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki and Arbaz got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Arbaz admitted not liking Nikki's closeness with anyone. Arbaz claimed that even Nikki likes his possessive nature. However, Nikki mentioned that after Bigg Boss Marathi 5, both are giving space to each other.

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel have openly admitted having feelings for each other but don't want to tag their bond as 'relationship.'

ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finalist says ‘I was shattered’ when her mom revealed that Arbaz Patel is engaged