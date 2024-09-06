Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli does sensual rain dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani; Arbaz Patel can't take his eyes off her; WATCH

Nikki Tamboli is giving all the reasons to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 5. She set the stage on fire in the house when she danced to Raveena Tandon's classic 90's hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Arbaz Patel was so swooned by her performance that he could not stop hooting for her. Watch her enchanting performance right here.

The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 released a video where Nikki Tamboli was seen grooving on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. She danced not in a yellow saree, as Raveena Tandon did in the original Mohra song, but in a red pajama and top. Nikki did her best with her sensuous grooves as she danced in an artificial rain-created setup.

Nikki's friend Arbaz Patel also sang the song, hooted for her, and could not take his eyes off her. He kept cheering for her and told Bigg Boss in the end to again play the song so that he could see her dance. Bigg Boss Marathi 5 team posted the clip with a caption, "निक्कीचा पावसातला ‘stage on fire’ डान्स तुम्हाला कसा वाटला?‘BIGG BOSS मराठी’, रात्री 9 वाजता, फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि विनामूल्य @officialjiocinema वर."

("How did you like Nikki's 'stage on fire' dance in the rain? ‘BIGG BOSS Marathi,’ at 9 PM, only on Colors Marathi and free on @officialjiocinema.")

For the untold, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's chemistry in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song is remembered to date. The song from Mohra was crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and is an evergreen classic.

It was seen in Riteish Deshmukh hosted Bigg Boss Marathi 5 that Arbaz and Nikki were in close proximity. He had announced in the house, as per a Free Press Journal report, that he was committed, which left Nikki upset. Despite being in a relationship, Patel has been acting like Tamboli's biggest fan, which left everyone puzzled.

Arbaz was earlier ven asked by Riteish about his growing closeness with the Bigg Boss 14 fame star. Deshmukh had questioned him, as he was already in a relationship, as he claimed.

