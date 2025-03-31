Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani purchases house worth Rs 4.98 crore; details inside

Manisha Rani, known for her stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been a beloved celeb in the entertainment and social media industry. After her immense hard work, Manisha has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of purchasing her first apartment in Mumbai. Yes, she is now a proud owner of a lavish house that is worth Rs 4.98 crores. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the one which symbolizes new beginnings and prosperity, Manisha made this huge purchase on the first day itself.

Manisha Rani, known for her vibrant personality, has achieved this huge milestone with her hard work and dedication. Sharing good news with her fans, she took to her Instagram story and informed her followers about the new grand purchase. She wrote, "Navratra ka pehla din aur aap sab k pyar ki waieh se mere mehanat se kamaya hua mumbai me mera pehla ghar..Ye sab kuch aap sab logo ki wajeh se hua. Thank you so much. Feeling blessed for Everything."

Take a look at Manisha Rani's Instagram story -

Speaking about her new house, Manisha's new abode is located in Goregaon. The apartment is situated on the 17th floor, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline. This new home is particularly special for her as she has always wanted a house with balconies. Her new apartment fulfills that dream, featuring balconies in every area and room, offering ample space and scenic views.

Known for her engaging presence, Manisha has worked her way up in the entertainment industry. Coming from a humble background, her achievement is a testament to her dedication and perseverance.

It was her stint in Salman Khan's hosted reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2, during which Manisha became a household name. Her friendship with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav was the highlight of the season. Because of her unfiltered personality, Manisha was one of the finalists in the show.

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was a wildcard entrant in the star-studded dance reality show. With her amazing performances, Manisha won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Apart from her stint in reality shows, Manisha has also starred in several music videos.