Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Sana Sultan gets upset after her toy goes missing; Ranvir Shorey loses his calm

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is churning out entertaining episodes. The interesting bunch of contestants are constantly grabbing eyeballs for their revelations and arguments. The show is currently hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

The latest promo of the controversial reality show gives a glimpse of an upcoming tension that will brew between Sana Sultan, Shivani Kumari, and Ranvir Shorey.

Ranvir Shorey declines seeing Shivani hiding Sana Sultan’s toy

The recent teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 3 posted on the official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema opens with Armaan Malik discussing how a certain contestant couldn’t take jokes. He calls her reaction ‘drama’ while conversing with Sana Makbul and Chandrika Dixit, who also agree with his point of view.

In the next frame, Poulomi Das is heard asking Sana Sultan if she is fine. To this, the social media star replies that she normally falls asleep as soon as she lies down, but yesterday, she couldn’t sleep for 2 hours after going to bed. She further states that the inhuman side of people that comes out in the BB house hurts very badly. This comment was pointed towards the housemates who hid her stuffed toy.

In the last part of the promo, Armaan is seen initiating a conversation with Shivani Kumari. He asks her if she has hidden Sana’s belongings. Shivani admits her involvement in the prank but says that Kritika was the one who did it while she and Sana were just a part of it.

The Bihar sensation also reveals that Ranvir Shorey had witnessed them doing it but is now lying. Ranvir gets angry on hearing his name getting dragged in. He rebukes Shivani and steers clear of the entire matter.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Gharwalon ki chupan-chupai se ho gayi hai Sana khafa! (Sana gets upset with housemates hiding game!) But was Ranvir in on the drama?”

Take a look at the promo here:

Nominated contestants

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 for this week are Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Munisha Khatwani, Naezy, and Chandrika Dixit.

