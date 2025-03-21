Dabba Cartel: Saba Azad calls Shabana Azmi an ‘absolute legend’; expresses pride in Shibani Akhtar as she reviews thriller drama

Netflix’s Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi and Jyothika, has become the talk of the town, earning widespread acclaim. The latest to join the wave of appreciation is Crime Beat actress Saba Azad, who couldn’t contain her excitement after watching the series. Taking to social media, she hailed Shabana Azmi as an ‘absolute legend’ and expressed immense pride in Shibani Akhtar, the creative force behind the show.

On March 21, Saba Azad took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement about Dabba Cartel. Posting a screenshot of Shabana Azmi from the series, she penned a heartfelt note, writing, “Finally got a day off and glued to the screen binge-watching #dabbacartel. Take a bow @shibaniakhtar - im so damn proud of you!!”

Saba Azad also praised director Hitesh Bhatia, acknowledging his years of hard work and calling Dabba Cartel a glorious achievement. Speaking about Shabana Azmi, she expressed her admiration, writing, “@azmishabana18 needless to say is a master class in character building. I'm in complete awe; what an absolute legend!!”

She also talked about Sai Tamhankar’s performance and called her a delight to watch. Saba described Gajraj Rao as incredible. She highlighted Nimisha Bindu Sajayan’s immense talent, emphasizing that she deserves more projects worthy of her skills.

Saba also praised Anjali Anand and Shalini Pandey, calling them electric on screen and expressing her desire to see more of their work.

Meanwhile, coming back to Dabba Cartel, Shabana Azmi plays the lead in the series, portraying the brains behind a covert operation. Apart from her, the impressive cast includes Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand and Sai Tamhankar. On the male front, Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta bring their acting prowess to the gripping crime drama.

Backed by Excel Entertainment, the series is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia and conceptualized by Shibani Dandekar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda. It delves into the lives of five unsuspecting women from Thane, Maharashtra, who mask their drug cartel operations behind an innocent tiffin delivery business.

If you haven't experienced this thrilling ride yet, it's now streaming on Netflix.

