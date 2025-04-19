Did Jasmine Bhasin get botox for fuller lips? Actress says, 'If something helps...'

Recently, netizens have been quick to comment on an actress's physical appearance. If they notice even a minor change, they often speculate that it could be due to Botox, fillers, or other cosmetic treatments. Jasmine Bhasin was recently the subject of such speculation, with many believing she had used Botox or fillers to enhance the fullness of her lips. In a recent interview, the actress addressed these rumors directly and shared her strong opinions on the matter. She even revealed the real reason for her plump lips.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Jasmine Bhasin confronted the rumors and opened up about how beauty standards in the entertainment industry affect personal choices. She questioned people for being concerned about someone's personal choice. Jasmine stated, "If something helps me feel more confident or improves my self-worth, why is that a problem? If I’ve gone through life feeling insecure about a certain thing and I decide to work on it, that’s my decision. Why should that be judged?"

The actress, who was a part of Bigg Boss 14, emphasized how everyone has the right to feel good about their own skin. She mentioned how there should be no shame in doing something that makes one feel better about themselves.

Addressing speculations about her undergoing beauty treatment, Jasmine revealed why her lips looked fuller in a particular video that went viral. She disclosed that she received many messages where people claimed that she had undergone some treatment on her lips. However, Jasmine revealed that she had a swelling from an incident.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 fame said, "That day, my makeup artist had overlined my lips quite a bit. At the time, I liked how it looked—it reminded me of Instagram filters where lips appear more plump. But later, I realized it didn’t suit my face as much."

Jasmine highlighted how aging brings changes to one's body, and she believes that feeling confident and beautiful matters to her the most. Speaking about the trolls, she said that people will comment even if someone has not done something.

Workwise, Jasmine Bhasin has been a part of several shows, such as Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and more. She was recently seen on Laughter Chefs 2 as a guest.

