Bigg Boss 18: BB 9’s Kishwer Merchant calls THIS contestant her favorite, and it’s neither her friend Vivian Dsena nor Karan Veer Mehra
Former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Kishwer Merchant shared who her favorite contestant is from the ongoing Bigg Boss 18.
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 is keeping the audience engaged with its dramatic twists and turns. Many former celebrity contestants are enjoying the ongoing season and rooting for their favorite contestants. Kishwer Merchant, a former Bigg Boss 9 contestant, recently took to X to show her support for a contestant who is not her friend.
Kishwer Merchant expressed that although her friends from the industry, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, are inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, her favorite is someone else. Any guesses? It’s none other than everyone’s favorite Chum Darang. She wrote, “My friends Vivian and Karan are inside but...Chum is my favourite.”
Talking about Chum Darang she has earned the support of millions owing to her genuine personality and straightforward attitude. Netizens took to the Bigg Boss 9 contestant's comment section and showed their support for Darang. One user wrote, "Yes, Chum is lovely. Real. My fav."
Another commented, "Karan is really lucky to have chum by his side. And cannot forget the fact that karan has also played an important role in opening her up and motivating her .perfect Jodi."
In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang saved Karan Veer Mehra from nominations by participating in a task, choosing Karan's picture in every round, and being the first to hand it over to Avinash, the moderator. Netizens love the equation the two share, and they often consider the two a potential couple and create the hashtag 'ChumVeer.' The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner often flirts with the actress, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh.
Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and on weekends at 9:30 PM. It also streams on JioCinema.
