Did MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor confirm her participation in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18? Find out

Kashish Kapoor is hitting headlines for her stint in Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani's hosted show, MTV Splitsvilla X5. The reality show star, who is famous for her strong opinions, witty replies and straightforward attitude, is now all over the news regarding her participation in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18.

During her live interaction with fans, Kashish Kapoor confirmed that she will be participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. There were several reports claiming that Kashish had received an offer to participate in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss Season 18. Now, during her Instagram live session, Kashish confirmed that she is going to be a part of the controversial show.

A fan asked her, "Bigg Boss mei aap aaoge (Will you come in Bigg Boss)," Kashish replied, "Haa (Yes)." Another fan questioned, "Are you in Bigg Boss 18?" Kashish replied, "Yes, I am."

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss contestants are typically prohibited from revealing their participation before the show's premiere. It is believed that the contestants sign a non-disclosure agreement to maintain secrecy about their involvement.

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Palak Purswani was called out by Salman Khan and the makers for the violating the contract and announcing her participation before the show. However, Kashish's announcement has indeed made her fans happy as they eagerly await to see her strong personality in Bigg Boss 18.

Speaking about her stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5, Kashish Kapoor grabbed eyeballs for her bold and crystal clear opinions. From her connection with Addy to her partnership with Digvijay Rathee, her alliances kept shifting as per the game dynamics. After Addy's eviction, Digvijay and Kashish joined hands to move ahead in the game.

The two reached semi-final but before competing for the grand finale task, the makers had declared a choice for them to be finalists. Kashish and Digvijay had to choose between the finale and Rs 10 lakh, however, instead of performing in the finale, Kashish walked out of the show with Rs 10 lakh cash prize. Due to this, Digvijay's prolonged wish to participate in the finale and win the show couldn't be fulfilled.

Earlier, Payal Malik had also hinted at Kritika Malik's participation in Bigg Boss Season 18. However, an official confirmed list of contestants is yet to be announced.

