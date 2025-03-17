Did Munawar Faruqui get ANGRY at a man after mention of ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi? Watch full VIDEO

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has often sparked headlines for his witty comments and controversies, is again in the news for his short temper. Recently, Munawar was part of a cricket event during which his anger was clearly visible and caught on camera. Munawar lost his calm on the man after the latter asked him about his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. This video has been going viral like wildfire on social media.

On Twitter (now X), a clip of Munawar Faruqui threatening a man in the stadium has been grabbing eyeballs. A man in the audience shouts and calls out Munawar who is walking back to the pavilion from the pitch after an ECLT10 match. As soon as the comedian heard his name, he turned his face to the fan. The man then shouted and inquired, "Nazila kaisi hai? (How is Nazila?)."

This question did not go down well with Munawar. He immediately snapped back at the man and walked towards him. The Bigg Boss 17 winner said, "Idar aa ja... Tu idhar aana batata hoon (Come here. You come here, I will tell you)." While he threatened the man, the ground staff intervened stopping an ugly altercation.

Watch Munawar Faruqui's video here-

For the uninformed, Nazila Sitashi was Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend. The two were in a relationship for a long time before Munawar entered Bigg Boss 17. During his stint in the show, actress Ayesha Khan, who was Munawar's ex-girlfriend, accused Munawar of two-timing. Ayesha even claimed that Munawar proposed to Nazila for marriage before entering the show but lied on national Television that he was single.

Advertisement

After Bigg Boss 17, it was on May 26, 2024, when Munawar Faurqui shocked the world after news of his secret marriage was out. Munawar got married in an intimate ceremony with Mehzabeen Coatwala. Mehzabeen has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Munawar, on the other hand, was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he has a six-year-old son, Mikael.