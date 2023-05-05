EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Soundous Moufakir REVEALS why she parted ways with Hamid Barkzi

Reality shows are a huge hit in India, and one of the viewers' favorite shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to hit the screens soon. Top names from the entertainment world are joining this adventurous reality show, and former reality personality, Soundous Moufakir is also joining the bandwagon too. She won the dating reality show, Splitsvilla 14 with Hamid Barkzi, and their chemistry was the most talked about in the house. However, their relationship went down south after the show. Before jetting off to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's shoot, Moufakir spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla about her professional life. On the personal front, the 28-year-old is single and is open to finding love.

Excerpts from the interview:

Excitement to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

I can't believe I will leave for the shoot to South Africa in a few days. I am still taking time to process this news.

Preparations done for Rohit Shetty's show

I've done Roadies and Spiltsvilla in the past seven months and feel very blessed for my journey. These two shows have prepared me to take physical and mental challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On meeting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's host, Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is the star that you meet at the end. I am loving the idea of directly meeting him in South Africa, the reaction of our first meeting will be priceless. I would watch him and his films, Golmaal, and Singham, even before coming to India. I'd never thought that one day, I would be in India and work with him in this industry. For me, it's a dream come true and I am super excited to meet him.

On building a network through this show

I am not going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to just build a network. There is a quote that I believe in, 'You are the average of the five people that you hang out around.' So, I am sure that in the one month that I spend there, they will definitely help me to polish my skills, help me understand the industry better, and gain knowledge.

Relationship status with Splitsvilla partner, Hamid Barkzi

Hamid (Barkzi) and I were a pair as per the rules of Splitsvilla but I have no idea what he is doing in his life or where he is. I know my limits and now, I am just building up my career independently from all of this drama that has happened before. You try to get in touch with people when you want to. I don't see my growth with such a person, neither personal nor professional. So, there is no need for me to put myself down. I want to keep people in my circle who will treat me up and not down. He's definitely not the right person that I want to keep in my close circle.

On equation with former boyfriend, Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali and I do speak and meet. He hosts me at his house sometimes and is a very genuine person. We've done Roadies together and I am so happy for his latest TV serial, Kundali Bhagya. I want to wish him good luck.