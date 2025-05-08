EXCLUSIVE: 'Life mai kabhi bechara...’ What did Sunny Deol tell Ayesha Khan that changed her perspective?

Ayesha Khan has been riding high on success as the actress is busy working on some amazing projects. Recently, she was seen in Sunny Deol's starrer Jaat, which received an amazing response from the viewers. Now, while talking to us, Ayesha spoke about her experience of sharing screen space with Sunny. The actress even revealed the life-changing advice that she received from the actor.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan revealed the reason for being a part of Sunny Deol's film Jaat. She shared, "My sole reason for saying 'yes' to this film was that I would get to work with Sunny Sir. I was really looking forward to it."

Ayesha elaborated on how Sunny's characters are always strict and strong, and there's an assumption that even he must be strict. However, Ayesha clarified that Sunny is a "sweet man." She said, "He is so humble, grounded, very sweet, too much fun and hardworking."

The actress, who was seen in Jaat, continued, "I remember there was a time during the last days, because it is a whole, action-packed film, a few scenes were increased, and sometimes he had to overtime. We used to get tired at times and think that we won't be able to shoot, but he never complained about not doing. That way, he is very, very hardworking, very sweet to interact with, and very caring."

Further, Ayesha revealed the life advice she received from Sunny Deol and said, "One thing that he had told me that will stay with me all my life. He told me, 'Life mai kabhi bichara nahi bana. Kuch bhi ho jaye. Koi bhi situation ho (never be a victim. Whatever happens. Whatever the situation is). He was doing some stunts, and someone was injured. He then gave me this advice. He told me, 'Always make sure you stand up strong.' I think that is one thing that I will take from that shoot, and it was an amazing experience.

While speaking to us, the Bigg Boss 17 fame even spoke about her personal life and revealed the qualities she looks for in a man. When asked if she is looking forward to marriage anytime soon, Ayesha shared, "Yes, someday. Inshallah. If anything such happens, I would love the man to be the kind of man I have seen in my house—my father, my brother. In our house, I have never seen the difference between men and women. That idea was never there."

She shared, "So, something similar, someone who belongs to a place like this. Somebody who is very close to the family. Somebody who is kind and has a good sense of humor, because I love to laugh. I need someone who can make me laugh."

On the professional front, Ayesha Khan is seen as the female protagonist in Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei opposite Karan V Grover.

