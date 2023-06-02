EXCLUSIVE: Ulka Gupta reveals losing work for dusky skin tone; 'Don't need society to tell me to apply ubtan'

Ulka Gupta started her acting career at a very young age, and is best remembered for her TV show, 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and her Bollywood film, 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty. The actress was last seen on the small screens in the daily soap, 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', and after the show pulled its curtains down, she shifted her focus on developing her skillsets. When Pinkvilla interacted with Ulka, she got candid about how her journey was filled with a few lows, especially because of her skin tone. However, the 26-year-old is firm that she wants to represent people with dusky skin tone, and a lot more.

Ulka Gupta on losing jobs because of her skin color

I sure did lose jobs, and over the years I have mentioned that back in the day, dusky skin people would attribute to rural-looking people, and that was basic, and the fair ones were the up-market ones. I still don't understand where that notion comes from. Regardless, even after Jhansi Ki Rani and becoming a name, I was still categorized under the dusky skin type. I don't understand why am I known as a dusky skin beauty, I am still very proud to do that, and that's why I even made a song on that I am dark. I don't need society to tell me that you should apply 'ubtan' (herbal face pack) maybe you should use that cream unless we are unsolicited.

Ulka on being turned down in the industry

Similarly, in the industry also, internally, I have been turned down by people and channels. Even when I went to do my Telugu film, just on the basis of my skin color, they felt that 'although she's pretty but because of her dusky skin, maybe she won't be that heroine' but I fought that. It only takes good makeup, and nice and creative-minded people, to think 'If she's pretty and there are so many girls who are pretty in India, just like her (Ulka).' I want to represent them because we have so many types of people but just 2-3 types of beauty onscreen and in Bollywood. I thank people like Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra who've broken the notion when it comes to dusky skin tones. Then you talk about bodies, like curvy bodies, and tall women, I am not restricting myself to a certain category but it's the makers who will have to choose stories that are relevant to everyone. I think that will only happen when the audience starts supporting and asking for it.

I have turned down a lot of fairness cream brands, I am just not going to support that. It just irritates me why they still exist Ulka Gupta

On turning down fairness creams' endorsements

I am glad that the white-washing has stopped in India but there is still a long way to go. The metro cities are still fine but the tier 2 people and the tier 3 cities, still bother people and make women feel incomplete on the basis of hair, and their skin tone, and I don't know why there's just one ideal beauty stuck in their minds. I have turned down a lot of fairness cream brands, I am just not going to support that. It just irritates me why they still exist.

It saddens me to see my favourite actress who falls under the same skin shade, she still chose to go for skin whitening Ulka Gupta

Ulka on her favorite actress opting for skin whitening

You see, now the brands are casting a lot of dusky and dark models but they are still not being mainstreamed. It saddens me to see my favorite actress who falls under the same skin shade, she still chose to go for skin whitening. When you see them over the years, they have lightened their skin, and how! It sort of disappoints me and now I know, at least that's not what I want to do. I am going to project who I am. Just for the sake of the girls out there like a major part of South India, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states. People don't understand that our country receives a lot of sunlight and which is why we have a lot of melanin production in our body, and majority of the people fall under this skin shade, which is golden brown people, and we are that people. And, we need to be represented too, and India has so many shades, like from North East, Kashmiri people, South Indian beauties, Bengali beauties, I wish we accept them all.

