Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Ulka Gupta breaks silence on playing lead role post leap

Ulka Gupta began her acting career very young, and her last television show, Banni Chow Home Delivery, won many hearts. After she wrapped up that show, reports about her playing the lead in one of the top serials, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, started doing the rounds. Pinkvilla reached out to Ulka to find out if she signed up to play the female lead after Ayesha Singh. In this exclusive interview, the 26-year-old addressed this report and also spoke about her upcoming projects and how Jhansi Ki Rani, was a life-altering show for her.

Ulka Gupta answers if she's doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

I have met the producer but I can't really confirm anything yet because it's just in the pipeline, and there is nothing yet. I have just met them, that's all. I have been approached by them but there is no confirmation that I can get it.

On what she's doing after Banni Chow Home Delivery went off air

After my show, Banni Chow Home Delivery, I decided that I will be open to anything that comes my way. I'm in talks for a movie on OTT and about serials, I am a little choosy about what to take up next because I really enjoy doing titular roles that make an impact on young women. Yet again, I haven't been able to decide which show to sign yet, just in talks. Talking about my personal life, I am just grooming, I am learning a new language, Nepali. I am very much busy with my weight training and dance.

Ulka Gupta on playing Rani Laxmibai

I am so glad that the show is still fresh in people's minds. I was very young and I was very passionate about acting. I think I got the best ever opportunity, and I was/still am very lucky that somebody who aspires to act, got to play the role of Rani Laxmibai in the show, Jhansi Ki Rani. It was a very impactful character not just in history but the show strongly impacted young minds.

On how Jhansi Ki Rani changed her life

It changed my life tectonically. I didn't know that young child actors could have a bigger contribution to a show. The show's point of view was about a young protagonist growing through the character. Usually, the child actor plays the younger character's role for nearly 20 episodes, and then the main lead character plays the grown-up's role. I played the role of Sawri (Saloni's daughter) for three months in Saat Phere, and then Jhansi Ki Rani happened. The TRP of the show was high and the audience loved it, so the makers that they should continue with me as the grown-up character too, and I believe I am very fortunate that the nation loved it. It changed my career because initially I was meant to be only for 50 episodes, and then it went on to be for around 200 episodes.

