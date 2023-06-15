EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Barsaat Aa Gayi’s Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan reveal they bond on set over love for gossip

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. Known for his charming looks and sweet personality, the actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. While fans of Shaheer love to see his chemistry with leading actresses that he is paired with on-screen, the actor is ready to treat the fans with sizzling chemistry with his good friend, Hina Khan in their latest song, Barsaat Aa Gayi. This is not their first collaboration as the pair have been seen in music videos earlier.

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan on their love for gossip

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla to talk about their latest collaboration. Besides talking about their project, the pair shared how their bond has evolved over the years. On being asked how well they know each other, Shaheer and Hina revealed interesting facts about each other. Shaheer shared that he loves to gossip when they are not shooting. Hina shared, "Yes, we love to gossip and when we do not have shots, we sit down to gossip about everything." "We gossip about the entire world", added Shaheer. However, they make sure that nobody else gets to know what they are talking about as Hina mentioned, "No one will ever get to know what we gossip about. Ever." Shaheer agrees with his co-star and nods his head.

Watch the full interview of Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan here:

About Barsaat Aa Gayi

Barsaat Aa Gayi is a monsoon tale of love and separation between two individuals. Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are seen in lead roles in the music video. The full video was released yesterday, and fans enjoyed watching the chemistry between the two. Social media is abuzz with posts about the song. Earlier, they collaborated on another track, Baarish Ban Jaana. Barsaat Aa Gayi is sung by famous singers Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben and composed by the music-composer duo Javed-Mohsin. Kunal Verma penned the lyrics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Avika Gor reveals being replaced in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim; Here's what happened