EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Fawad Khan reveals why he did Humsafar just for the paycheque and recalls struggling days: 'It was an opportunity to get..'

Fawad Khan has been everyone's favorite in the Pakistani entertainment industry as well as in Bollywood. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Barzakh actor gave surprising revelations about doing Humsafar for the paycheque. He also opened up about whether he was trying to establish himself back then as an actor.

Fawad Khan exclusively reveals why he did Humsafar for a paycheque, his struggling days, and more:

"I think it was an opportunity to get into the world of acting. The story behind that is that this subject was such that I was not in the frame of mind of playing that role. I wanted to do stuff like that at that point in time. When you're young, you want to do things that are more revolutionary. Everyone goes through that phase, especially at that point in time. You know I was coming from a rock band and I felt we could change the world and god knows what. I wanted to attempt complex subjects but I was not prepared, but that is what I wanted to do. I did it for the paycheque and I honestly did", Fawad Khan said.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor further spoke about his struggling phase what was going on in his mind and how he overcame the struggle. Fawad revealed that Humsafar gave him that pay you know 20 times more than what he was expecting in return. A very good friend of his Asim Raza had said that if you get the opportunity, you should try and then decide if you want to do the project further or not.

"But dismissing it is maybe not the way to start work. You have to start somewhere and have to be nothing before you are something. I had done Dastaan, Khuda Ke Liye before that, but mere samne joh opportunities aayi thi faeda utnana tha (I wanted to make use of the opportunities)", Fawad Khan further quipped. Well in Humsafar, the actor was seen opposite Mahira Khan.

Fawad Khan's work front:

The talented, stellar actor has worked with Sanam Saeed in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which is loved by fans for eternity. The pair have come together for Barzakh, which will go on air from July 19 on Zindagi and Zee 5.