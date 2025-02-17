'Free Samay Raina' shouts Indian Idol 15 judge Badshah amid India's Got Latent controversy; WATCH

India's Got Latent controversy has grabbed the attention of the entire nation. While many have criticised Samay Raina, Apurva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia, a few selective people from the industry are showing support for them as they have been receiving immense backlash, death threats and multiple FIRs have been lodged against the people associated with the show. Amid this chaos, rapper Badshah has now shown his support for Samay Raina.

Badshah gave a loud shout-out to Samay Raina at his Vadodara concert. Badshah performed at the Parul University in Vadodara. Towards the end of the concert, he said, "I love you Parul University. Thank you so much," and then he shouted, "Free Samay Raina."

The audience hooted as soon as Badshah showed his support for the stand-up comedian amid the ongoing serious situation revolving around India's Got Latent. This video is going viral on social media like wildfire and has received mixed reactions from the audience.

Watch Badshah's video from the concert here-

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apurva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani's guest appearance on India's Got Latent landed them in big trouble. On the show, the trio along with Samay Raina, passed lewd comments that were against societal norms. While Ranveer's question about s*x involving parents caused outrage, Apurva's comments also received backlash. Multiple FIRs have been filed against them and Samay Raina. Apart from this, all of them have received death threats after their controversy leaving them in distress.

All episodes of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent were called out for their inappropriate remarks and content. Following this, Samay deleted all episodes from the show that were uploaded on YouTube. Ranveer released a video apologizing for his remarks, meanwhile, Samay also released a statement mentioning that he will cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

Samay Raina will reportedly appear before Mumbai Police on March 10 to record his statement. Maharashtra Cybercell has summoned and recorded statements of at least 50 people in connection to the case. While reports indicated that Ranveer Allabadia has been unreachable, the YouTuber released an official statement saying that he and his team have been coordinating with the authorities.