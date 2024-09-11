Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Arjun Bijlani and Pavitra Punia walk barefoot to seek blessings of Lalbaughcha Raja

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is in full swing in the City of Dreams—Mumbai. As the entire city revels in festive fervor, Arjun Bijlani and Pavitra Punia left no stone unturned in seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja located in Parel, Mumbai.

Earlier today, Laughter Chefs star Arjun Bijlani was seen donning a yellow kurta and white pajama, walking hand-in-hand with his son, Ayaan Bijlani. Ayaan, too, was twinning with his father. Amid tight security, the actor posed with his son for the paparazzi before proceeding for darshan.

The actor is a huge believer in Lord Ganesha. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Arjun likes to sign all his contracts on a Tuesday. He believes that even if a professional commitment requires urgency, he should do it on a Tuesday.

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor celebrated the Ganesh festival at his home this year with a lot of enthusiasm. He told the same publication, "This is my 22nd year celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi," adding, "My dad used to bring Ganpati home, and after he passed away, I have continued the tradition."

Bijlani also shared with the publication that he used to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar every Tuesday when he lived with his parents in Mahim. "Even after shifting to Andheri, a bit far from Dadar, I kept the ritual going," he quipped. He has even walked up to the temple and queued up like everyone else, as no one recognized him. He would pray or simply feel the energy there.

On the other hand, Eijaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia made it a point to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja. She stunned in an orange outfit and completed her look with an oversized necklace and oxidized bangles.

On the work front, the Bigg Boss 14 star has paired up with Varun Sood and will be next seen in reality show Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. It is backed by Warner Bros Discovery, and is one of the first women's survival adventure-based shows, with a unique concept. Pavitra will be seen giving a tough fight to other contestants like Bebika Dhurve and Eksha Kerung to name a few.

