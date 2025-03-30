Gudi Padwa 2025: Ankita Lokhande personifies elegance in gorgeous saree as she celebrates festival with loved ones; PICS

Ankita Lokhande, the gorgeous diva of the industry, celebrates every festival with great excitement and on a grand scale. As we celebrate Gudi Padwa today (March 30), the actress celebrated this occasion with her mother and family. Ankita, who has an active social media presence, shared pictures from the celebration on her Instagram. She even extended her heartfelt wishes to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande shared a few photos where she looked like the epitome of grace as she chose to wear a green saree. Draped in a gorgeous green six-yard, Ankita exudes elegance here. She chose to sport heavy gold jewelry and looks stunning as she poses with her family for pictures. Here, in the snaps, Ankita can be seen offering her prayers as she is set to welcome the new year.

Sharing these photos, the Pavitra Rishta fame wrote, "गुढी पाडवा, आनंद पसरवा आणि नवीन वर्षाची धमाल करा! गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! Happy gudi padwa to everyone."

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here-

Not only Gudi Padwa but Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate every festival with enthusiasm. Their annual Holi celebration is one of the biggest social gatherings every year, where numerous celebrities arrive to celebrate Holi.

Ankita and Vicky are among the most popular celeb couple in the telly industry. Their relationship grabbed eyeballs during their stint in Bigg Boss 17. In the show, their bond saw several ups and downs, but finally, they emerged to be stronger.

Speaking about her work life, Ankita Lokhande became a household name after her stint in Pavitra Rishta. Fans still remember her as Archana, and she receives immense love for her acting mettle.

At present, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2. The show stars Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and many others. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.