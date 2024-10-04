Happy Birthday Shweta Tiwari: 7 highly recommended books by Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress to keep you motivated

Today marks the birthday of television sensation Shweta Tiwari, an actress who has won hearts with her powerful performances on screen and remarkable sartorial choices. Beyond her acting stint, Tiwari is known for her love of reading. She often shares her book recommendations on social media, highlighting how reading is a stressbuster for her and a source of motivation.

On her birthday, here are seven books that we picked from Shweta Tiwari’s feed, each offering unique insights and inspiration to keep you motivated.

1. Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert

A classic of French literature, Madame Bovary is the story of Emma Bovary, a woman trapped in a provincial town, yearning for passion and excitement. Flaubert’s novel dives into the human psyche, exploring themes of desire, dissatisfaction, and the consequences of living a life disconnected from reality. Shweta Tiwari’s appreciation for this novel reflects her deep understanding of complex emotions and the power of self-reflection. For readers, it’s a reminder of the importance of grounding oneself in reality while chasing dreams.

2. Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent

Shweta has expressed her admiration for gripping psychological thrillers, and Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent is one of her favorites. This dark, twisted tale follows Sally, a socially awkward woman who becomes embroiled in a mysterious death. As the story unfolds, Sally unravels her complicated past. The book’s narrative will keep you on edge, but it also serves as a powerful exploration of resilience in the face of adversity. Like Shweta, you'll find motivation in how people can rise above the most harrowing circumstances.

3. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah

In Winter Garden, Kristin Hannah weaves a beautiful tale of love, loss, and family secrets. The novel centers on two sisters who uncover a long-buried truth about their mother’s past in war-torn Russia. Kristin Hannah is one of Shweta’s favorite authors and this recommendation reflects her appreciation for stories that depict the strength of women in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. This novel is not only emotionally moving but also reminds readers of the power of storytelling in healing and understanding one’s heritage.

4. Head Held High by Vishwas Nangare Patil

Shweta Tiwari finds inspiration in real-life stories of courage, and Head Held High by Vishwas Nangare Patil is one such motivational read. The book recounts the IPS officer’s journey from humble beginnings to success, focusing on his determination, hard work, and sense of duty. For readers seeking motivation to overcome challenges, this book is a testament to the power of grit and ambition. We spotted this book in the Kasautii Zindagia Kay actress' bookshelf.

5. Slammed by Colleen Hoover

In Slammed, Colleen Hoover tells a story of love, loss, and second chances through the lens of poetry. Shweta’s connection to this book likely stems from its ability to balance the heartbreak of life with the hope of new beginnings. The novel focuses on Layken and Will, who navigate personal tragedies while falling in love. Through their journey, Tiwari’s fans can find inspiration in how even the darkest moments can lead to unexpected beauty and strength.

6. The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

Shweta Tiwari has shown an affinity for fantasy fiction, and The Queen of Nothing, the thrilling conclusion to Holly Black’s Folk of the Air series, is one of her top picks. This tale of betrayal, love, and power in the faerie world is a gripping ride from start to finish. For Shweta, this book likely represents the importance of resilience and intelligence in overcoming obstacles. The book’s heroine, Jude, serves as a source of motivation for readers to remain steadfast and brave, even in the face of betrayal and adversity.

7. Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian Weiss

Shweta’s love for introspective, spiritual reads is evident with her recommendation of Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian Weiss. This groundbreaking work on past-life therapy takes readers on a journey of spiritual healing and self-discovery. Through the story of his patient, Catherine, Dr. Weiss explores the profound connections between past lives and present circumstances. For Shweta and her followers, this book serves as a guide to inner peace, offering motivation to look beyond the material and focus on the soul’s eternal journey.

So, which one are you picking today?

These seven books offer a glimpse into Shweta Tiwari’s reading habits, showing her deep connection to stories of resilience, self-discovery, and emotional strength. Whether you’re seeking motivation from real-life heroes, literary classics, or spiritual enlightenment, the birthday girl’s recommendations will keep you inspired on your own journey.

Pinkvilla wishes Shweta Tiwari a happy birthday!

