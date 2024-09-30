India’s Best Dancer 4: Zaheer Iqbal reveals Salman Khan played 'cupid' between him and Sonakshi Sinha's romantic relationship; Read interesting story

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were the special guests in the latest episode of India's Best Dancer 4. When host Jay Bhanushali asked them whether there was a cupid in their life who helped them unite, Zaheer mentioned Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right! He explained that the Tiger 3 actor was the first to notice their love for each other. Here’s what happened.

On the show, Zaheer Iqbal stated, "Unhone mujhe bulaya aur kaha ki tum bhi family ho, woh bhi family hai, toh kya ho raha hai. Nahi nahi, genuine feelings hain. (Salman Khan called me and said that you are also my family, she is also my family, so what actually is happening between you two? So, there is nothing like a fling but we have genuine feelings) and we really love each other. That time, we did not reach the point of love, but we were fond of each other. We were not dating each other, but he noticed that we frequently talked to each other for hours in another corner."

Further, on India's Best Dancer 4, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal mesmerized the audience with their captivating and romantic performance. As they looked into each other's eyes with love under the spotlight, their chemistry ignited the stage, leaving the audience spellbound and their hearts aflutter.

Later, one of the contestants delivered an emotional performance which was based on the mother and daughter’s emotion during a bidaai scene. It not only touched hearts of the audiences and judges but also Sonakshi. The Dabangg actress got teary-eyed and said, “Bahut hi khoobsurat performance tha (It was a beautiful performance).”

For the show, Sonakshi Sinha opted for a gorgeous red anarkali capturing the essence of a newly married woman. She beamed with joy, and her traditional charm added a cherry to the top. On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal complemented her in a red kurta and white pajama. The couple not only enjoyed the fabulous performances of the contestants but also opened up about their relationship, love life, and marriage.

