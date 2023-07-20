Is Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar’s song Sazishen a hit or miss? Netizens react

Earlier this month, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the young actress best known for her role in Imlie announced that she is collaborating with Radhakrishnan actor, Sumedh Mudgalkar for a music video, Sazishen. The teaser of the song was released a few days back and the music video was released today morning. In a star-studded event yesterday, the song was launched. Sumbul's Bigg Boss 16 fellow contestant and friend, Shiv Thakare was at the launch to support Sumbul.

Sumbul Touqeer's Sazishen hit or miss?

Sazishen has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. Now, talking about the music video of Sazishen, the video has garnered considerable positive responses from netizens. It seems the on-screen duo of Sumbul and Sumedh managed to wow viewers with their outstanding chemistry. The music video proved to be a visual delight and the full video is available on Sumbul's YouTube channel. Let's take a look at what worked and what did not in Sumbul and Sumedh's song.

Take a look at the song's teaser here:

Sumbul and Sumedh's fresh pairing

The song marks Sumbul's first collaboration with Sumedh Mudgalkar. One of the most notable factors that worked for the song is the fresh pairing of Sumbul and Sumedh. The chemistry of the young actors deserves a round of applause. The song is sung by Inaam, composed by Shubham Sundaram, and penned by Arafat Mehmood.

Both dancers gave their best

Sumbul is a fabulous dancer, and Sumedh too is known for his dancing skills. So, naturally, when the two dancers collaborate, you can expect magic on screen. The video opens with contemporary steps where the two effortlessly move with the music. Their energy in synchronized steps reflects the effort they put into the craft. Sumbul also beautifully portrays all emotions through her steps.

Storytelling

While, the song, dance, background, everything hits the right note, we cannot miss the storytelling. We do not want to give spoilers, but the 4 minutes video shows the journey of a lover and her struggle after losing her love. Watch the video to witness the beautifully told story and Sumbul's acting skills.

Reaction of netizens

The comment section is full of positive comments by fans who enjoyed every second o the music video. While some hailed Sumbul's acting talent, others praised the singer. But almost all comments mention how Sumbul and Sumedh's pairing rock together. One comment reads, "Sumbul is so natural in her scenes always. That subtle smile and assurance on feeling the touch in the 1st cap. And blushing away shyly in the second caps gives butterflies in the stomach"

