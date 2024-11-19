Reem Shaikh says parents were against sharing her half burned face picture on social media, reveals they said 'Producers ne dekh...'

Talented actress Reem Shaikh has been in the industry since childhood. Over the years, She has delivered unforgettable performances and won hearts. Unfortunately, during her stint in Laughter Chefs, the actress had an accident when half of her face was burnt after 'chashni' drops splashed on it. Despite this shocking mishap, Reem continued shooting for the show and even shared a picture of her face on social media. Now, the actress revealed how her parents were against her decision to post the picture.

In a round table discussion with talented actresses - Rupali Ganguly, Shivangi Joshi, Samridhii Shukla, and Anita Raaj - Reem recalled the unfortunate incident while sharing a life-changing moment of the year. When the actress recalled the incident of burning her face, Samriddhi Shukla resonated with her as she faced a similar accident while shooting for her previous show.

Samridhii praised Reem Shaikh's courage in posting the picture of her half-burned face on social media. She tagged this action of Reem as "powerful." Upon hearing this, Reem revealed, "My parents were against it. They said, 'Producers ne dekh liya, dobara kabhi kaam pe nahi bulayenge' (If producers see it, they won't call you work)." Reem mentioned how her wound wasn't that major and she had the strength to post about it.

Here's when Reem Shaikh courageously flaunted her scars on social media:

Talking about the incident, Reem Shaikh shared, "I was making chashni, and I think it was overheated. It just splashed, and the right side of my face was burnt." Reem never imagined she would deal with the situation so positively. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress emphasized how girls go "bonkers" even when a pimple pops up and expressed how she felt when the incident occurred.

She said, "When that happened, my first thought was 'Career is gone, think of something else'. But the next morning when I woke up and saw my face for the first time, my eyes were swollen. I thought 'It's fine. If god has made this happen to me, I am sure I have the strength to overcome this.'" Although this happened to her, Reem realized that god has provided her with resources to cure her injury.

Reem revealed how her wounds disappeared in 15 days, and now, after one and a half months, her scars are barely visible on her face. Reem even revealed how she resumed shooting for Laughter Chefs immediately next week with her wound and scars. The actress called this incident a "life-changing" experience and mentioned how she can now deal with anything positively.

On Television, Reem Shaikh was last seen in Laughter Chefs. She was also seen recently in a web show, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani.

