Katha Ankahee actress Aditi Dev Sharma and her husband Sarwar Ahuja welcome baby girl; share pics with caption, 'She’s here and she’s fabulous'

Celeb couple Aditi Dev Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja are on cloud nine as they have welcomed another child into their lives after becoming parents to a son. In 2019, Aditi and Sarwar welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and named him Sartaj. Now, the parents have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl. Announcing this special news, the couple shared a heartwarming social media post that has been receiving immense love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi Dev Sharma dropped some unseen pictures from her maternity photoshoot. It can also be seen that their son Sartaj is holding a slate that reads, "Promoted to Big Brother," and in another picture, Sartaj holds the slate where it is written, "It's a girl." The family is all smiles here as they have posed for these snaps.

Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, "Dear baby girl, Before you even entered this world, please know you were anticipated, prayed for, loved, cherished, and wanted."

Further, the Katha Ankahee actress expressed, "She’s here and she’s fabulous..Ur mesmerising baby fragrance, those tiny feet, tiny fragile fingers, sparkling eyes, gu gu’s and boo boo’s and the aura of ur existence has filled our life with anticipation of funntastic times ahead. Gratitude to the universe to have blessed us the best of both worlds.Love …#grateful."

Take a look at Aditi Dev Sharma's post here-

As soon as this post was shared, celebrities showered their love on the family and the newborn. Shakti Arora wrote, "So cute... Congratulations both of you. God bless," Karan V Grover commented, "Congratulations, mummy and daddy and big bhaiyya." Neha Saxena wrote, "Congratulations," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about their personal lives, Aditi Dev Sharma married Sarwar Ahuja in 2014 and welcomed their son in 2019.

Workwise, Aditi Dev Sharma was last seen in the popular show, Katha Ankahee. In this show, Aditi starred opposite Adnan Khan. The show premiered from 2022 to 2023. Apart from this, Aditi has also done several shows, such as India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and a few others. She also acted in numerous Hindi films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Saat Uchakkey, and more.

