Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Anjum Fakih REVEALS if she will return to Kundali Bhagya

Anjum Fakih who is best known for essaying the role of Srishti in Kundali Bhagya is currently in South Africa. She was a part of the show since its inception, and after almost 6 years, she decided to part ways. The actress participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after she quit the show. She is having a gala time there with the co-contestants and is actively sharing all details on social media. Going by the photos, it seems the contestants bonded well with each other.

Anjum Fakih to return to Kundali Bhagya?

Anjum Fakih's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 marks her debut in the reality show space. The actress garnered fame after essaying the character of Srishti, Preeta's sister in Kundali Bhagya. The role of Preeta is played by Shraddha Arya and the two share a great bond off-screen as well. Talking to News18, Anjum shared that her loyalty still lies with Kundali Bhagya and she would get back to the show if she gets a chance. To quote Anjum, she said, "I'm still committed to Kundali Bhagya. If they call me after Khatron Ke Khiladi and tell me they need me back, I'll definitely go there."

The actress also shared that Khatron Ke Khiladi has been offered to her before as well, but she was busy shooting for Kundali Bhagya. She shared, "People know me as Shrishti, not as Anjum. It gave me so much name and fame. So, that show has been my priority for the longest time."

Anjum Fakih on joining Bigg Boss

The actress was asked if she will be part of the next season of Bigg Boss since she has participated in Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Anjum gave an interesting reply, "I want to do it, but I would want to ask the audience if they would want to see me doing Bigg Boss. But if I don't do Kundali Bhagya, then I may or may not do Bigg Boss."

