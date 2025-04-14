Khichdi 3: Jamnadas Majethia announces third part of the comic caper; here's when the film will release

Khichdi is an iconic franchise that started as a TV series, back in 2002. The show was so loved by the audience that on public demand, it was recreated into a Bollywood movie, Khichdi: The Movie in 2010. Well, after two successful films, the team is all set to come up with Khichdi Part 3 in 2027, announced producer Jamnadas Majethia. Read on!

Ace Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan recently invited the cast of Khichdi to shoot for the anniversary special episode of her YouTube channel. The team went down memory lane, talking about the unforgettable memories of creating the epic TV show followed by two movies based on it. This is when Jamnadas Majethia revealed that he has a special announcement to make.

While they cooked the popular Indian dish, Majethia announced that they would be coming up with Khichdi 3 by 2027. “Humlog 2027 me ek aur Khichdi banaenge, Khichdi 3 (We will be making another Khichdi in 2027, Khichdi 3)” he announced. The actor-producer further stated that the franchise started in 2002 as a television sitcom and 2027 will mark 25 years of the iconic show and his production house. Hence, they are looking forward to creating a “zabardast picture.”

In the same video, Jamnadas who plays the role of Himanshu Chandrakant Sheth in the franchise, revealed that they are also working on re-releasing Khichdi: The Movie on the occasion of World Laughter Day which will be celebrated on May 4, 2025.

In Khichdi: The Movie we saw Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Jamnadas, and Nimisha Vakharia playing their respective characters from the popular TV show. They were joined by Kirti Kulhari, playing Parminder (Pammi) Kaur. Director Farah Khan also made a cameo appearance in the movie. Then came Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan in 2023, which saw all the actors bringing their characters alive on the big screen.

Back in 2023, filmmaker Aatish Kapadia who directed Khichdi 2, opened up about the potential for a crossover movie between Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he had said, “While I've seen the characters from both shows come to life, these families are distinct in their own ways – one is white, and the other is red. Combining the two would be a beautiful blend. So, yes, the idea of a crossover has crossed my mind.”

While we wait for Khichdi 3, the audience would be elated if the possible crossover between the two TV shows comes to life!

